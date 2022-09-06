ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Vote for the SBLive Missouri High School Football Play of the Week (Sept. 1-3)

By Nate Latsch
 2 days ago

Here are the SBLive Missouri high school football plays of the week for Week 2. Watch the video above and then vote below for the top play. (The voting will conclude Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. CT.)

To nominate a play in the future, email your best single play to Missouri editor Nate Latsch at latsch@scorebooklive.com . The best of the best will be featured in next week's Missouri high school football plays of the week video.

VOTE NOW FOR THE SBLIVE MISSOURI WEEK 2 FOOTBALL PLAY OF THE WEEK:

(Video by Mario Thomallari for SBLive Missouri)

MORE COVERAGE:

SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 2 High School Football Rankings: Francis Howell moves up into Top 10

Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (August 29-Sept. 4)

SBLive Missouri high school football scoreboard

Scorebook Live

Top 10 Northern California high school football games to watch in Week 3 (Sep. 8-10): Buchanan, De La Salle seek revenge against Liberty, Saint Francis

With three weeks of the 2022 season in the books, many of the top high school teams in NorCal are starting to approach midseason form. Here are the top 10 football games to watch this week, Sep. 8-10, throughout Northern California. Since the first week (Aug. 18-20) of the season is known as "Week ...
