Vote for the SBLive Missouri High School Football Play of the Week (Sept. 1-3)

Here are the SBLive Missouri high school football plays of the week for Week 2. Watch the video above and then vote below for the top play. (The voting will conclude Friday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. CT.)

To nominate a play in the future, email your best single play to Missouri editor Nate Latsch at latsch@scorebooklive.com . The best of the best will be featured in next week's Missouri high school football plays of the week video.

VOTE NOW FOR THE SBLIVE MISSOURI WEEK 2 FOOTBALL PLAY OF THE WEEK:

View the original article to see embedded media.

(Video by Mario Thomallari for SBLive Missouri)

MORE COVERAGE:

SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 2 High School Football Rankings: Francis Howell moves up into Top 10

Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (August 29-Sept. 4)

• SBLive Missouri high school football scoreboard

• Watch games live: Stream games live on NFHS Network

• Get the SBLive Sports App: Download iPhone App | Download Android App