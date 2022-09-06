Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO