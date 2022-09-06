ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Triston Casas crushes first big-league homer

The Triston Casas era has officially begun. The Boston Red Sox' prized prospect notched the first home run of his MLB career during the second inning of Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field. He worked a full count against Rays starter J.T. Chargois before belting a two-run shot to right field.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Red Sox experiment with NBA-NHL-style morning workout alternative before night game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Several players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near the team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start.
BOSTON, MA
