Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
Tampa Bay Rays may activate shortstop Wander Franco on Friday
The Tampa Bay Rays plan to activate shortstop Wander Franco during this weekend’s road series with the New York Yankees,
NBC Sports
WATCH: Triston Casas crushes first big-league homer
The Triston Casas era has officially begun. The Boston Red Sox' prized prospect notched the first home run of his MLB career during the second inning of Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field. He worked a full count against Rays starter J.T. Chargois before belting a two-run shot to right field.
Rays’ Tyler Glasnow takes another step forward in first rehab outing at Triple-A
ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow’s recovery from Tommy John surgery progressed another step Wednesday night, as the right-hander threw one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham. Glasnow threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, struck out two batters and walked the leadoff hitter. His fastball...
Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan
Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
Red Sox experiment with NBA-NHL-style morning workout alternative before night game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Several players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near the team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start.
Gerrit Cole strikes out 14 as Yankees sweep Twins in DH
Gerrit Cole struck out a season-high 14 in 6 2/3 stellar innings and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his first career grand
Baby Time! Rays' Rasmussen Placed on Paternity List, Will Miss Tuesday Start
Drew Rasmussen will miss his start on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. But it's for a very good reason. The Tampa Bay pitcher and his wife, Stevie, are expecting a baby boy this week.
Rays announce ticket specials, some as low as $9, for final homestand
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand under a “Push for the Postseason” program announced Thursday. For the games against the Rangers (Sept. 16-18), Astros (Sept. 19-21) and Blue Jays (Sept....
