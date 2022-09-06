Read full article on original website
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Keep On Trucking: How Hard Working Are Texans? One Survey Tells All
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Out of Shape Cities in The US: Which Texas Town Tops the List?
Let's face it, most of us could be in better shape. Yes, I know round is a shape!. Some recent statistics have revealed which cities in the United States have the most couch potatoes, and the city that made the top of the lazy heap in Texas. Most Out of...
Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It
Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
This Temple, Texas Native Serves Aboard The U.S. Navy’s Newest Warship
We love giving a big Central Texas shoutout to our U.S. Military members every chance we get, and this Temple, Texas native is keeping our country safe while serving aboard the United States Navy's newest warship - the USS Fort Lauderdale. The USS Fort Lauderdale was commissioned on July 30,...
Two of Texas’ Most Wanted Captured in the Austin Area
The Texas Department of Public Safety's Most Wanted list recently had two names removed from it. Not long ago, we discussed who Texas DPS was looking for, which you can reference here. We mentioned the first man was captured during the writing of the article:. William Eugene Bird. On August...
Tragic! See Why Texas Is Ranked Number One In Child Car Deaths
I honestly think the perfect description of Texas heat would be smoldering. It makes the outdoors unbearable during peak summer, and even on less extreme days can turn the inside of a car into a potentially deadly heat chamber. Sadly, we hear stories every year of children dying after being...
Would You Eat It It? Check Out The Craziest Foods at This Year’s State Fair of Texas
Fair food has been and will always be an essential part of life. We all have our favorite food to snack on while deciding which rides to jump on our games to play, but we're not here to talk about our favorites, even though we could go for a long time describing our tastiest cuisine.
Look Out! Be Careful For The Labor Day Weekend Central Texas
Central Texas we wanna make sure that everyone has a great and safe holiday, plenty of hotdogs at the barbecue, family coming in from out of town, and just a great time all together. BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR STATE TROOPERS THIS WEEKEND IN CENTRAL TEXAS. When driving home today...
Texas Woman Murders Neighbor After Alleged Killing of Dog
On September 6th, 2022, an incident took place at 425 Whispering Avenue in Texas. According to our news partners at KWTX, Cynthia Ellen Ming, a 50 year old from Lacey Lakeview broke into her neighbor's home to attack Angie Melissa Moore for an incident that allegedly happened. The Affidavit's Details.
Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?
It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
Need a Ride? What Does Texas Law Say About Hitchhiking?
There are times when the only way to get from point A to point B is to hitch a ride with someone else. Maybe someone you know will get you to where you need to go but for some, thumbing a ride is the way of choice. It's always good...
Is It Legal To Eat While Driving in the State of Texas?
Everyone does it, especially when you're starving and in a hurry However, it can cause some serious issues on the road, so we know it's not the safest choice...but is it legal in Texas?. Texas Driving Laws. Texas passed a law in 2017 to make texting while driving illegal for...
Shipping Off For A New Home: Texas Residents Now Living In These
We all one point in our lives want to own a home, or have a family with that home. But getting a home requires a lot of effort, for many want to find the perfect residence. Many factors play into that decision. One of the primary ones of course being...
How Rude! Can You Guess Which City In Texas Was Ranked Among the Most Ill-Mannered in the U.S.?
When you think of Texas, the first thing that comes to your mind is we Texans love giving outsiders great barbecue, knowledge of the Dallas Cowboys, delicious Whataburger, and last but not least, Southern hospitality. In short, we're polite like mama raised us to be. At least, we like to...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
Texas SNAP September 2022 Benefits Extended to Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits experienced delays because of an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news for those who have been waiting to find out if SNAP benefits would be...
