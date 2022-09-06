ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
ROSEBURG, OR
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EUGENE, OR
Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces returned to the Coburg Fire Station to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay in the county to provide resources...
COBURG, OR
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KDUN 1030 AM caters to community with birthday festivities

REEDSPORT, Ore. — KDUN 1030 AM celebrated its first anniversary Tuesday, but the festivities stretch across the entire month of September. General manager Rhonda Grant tells us they decided that instead of inviting the community out to celebrate, they'd take the party to the people. With a wish list...
REEDSPORT, OR
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
ROSEBURG, OR
Sheriff: Mother and 1-year-old daughter missing out of Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.
FLORENCE, OR
Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies in off duty Junction City motorcycle crash

A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game

EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
EUGENE, OR

