Roseburg schools to have early release Friday due to high heat
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District announced that all schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, September 9th. This is due to the local weather forecast that is calling for extreme heat conditions. According to district, students will be released Friday according to the schedule...
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
Fire task forces return to Coburg
Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces returned to the Coburg Fire Station to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay in the county to provide resources...
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
Over 12,000 people across 6 counties will face power shut-offs, Pacific Power says
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
KDUN 1030 AM caters to community with birthday festivities
REEDSPORT, Ore. — KDUN 1030 AM celebrated its first anniversary Tuesday, but the festivities stretch across the entire month of September. General manager Rhonda Grant tells us they decided that instead of inviting the community out to celebrate, they'd take the party to the people. With a wish list...
With increased fire danger, remember to protect your home by with a defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — A good reminder with current fire danger, you can protect your home with a defensible space. Clearing your yard of any flammable materials. Clearing any vegetation and ignition sources such as dead plants, bushes, grass and weeds, five feet from your home. Remove dead or dry...
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
Sheriff: Mother and 1-year-old daughter missing out of Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in regards to a missing person from the Florence area. 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her residence on South Slough Road on September 3rd or 4th with her 1 1/2 year old daughter, Skye Williams, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Douglas Electric warns of potential outages due to high wind fire danger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas Electric Cooperative is urging customers to be prepared for potential outages as a red flag warning has been issued for most of Douglas County. A Public Safety Power Shutoff is not planned at this time. According to Douglas Electric, the protective devices on most of...
Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies in off duty Junction City motorcycle crash
A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.
Fugitive from Justice arrested after fleeing seatbelt violation traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — An attempted traffic stop for a seatbelt violation turned into a chase and standoff in Eugene Monday. Eugene Police say that at 7:00 p.m. a sergeant working the "Click It or Ticket" seatbelt grant attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Accord for a seatbelt violation.
Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game
EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
