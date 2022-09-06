Read full article on original website
Gee Mail
2d ago
we new bern citizens deserve all the corruption because we know they are corrupt yet overwhelmingly vote for the crooks or don't vote at all
Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
City agrees to settlement with developers over subdivision dispute
A consent judgment filed on Thursday, Sept. 1 will bring an end to an ongoing struggle between the Washington City Council and Bill and Dale Peele who attempted to build a subdivision on the property of the former Racquet Club of Washington near Atkins Drive and Avon Avenue. Washington Daily...
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Certifies New State Swordfish Record Weighing in at 504 Pounds
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record swordfish (Xiphias gladius). Cary Carney of Newport caught the 504-pound, 8-ounce fish about 55 miles off Morehead City on Aug. 21. Carney was fishing aboard the Willow B, captained by his son, Brandon Carney. They were fishing in...
wcti12.com
School board votes to close MaST High School in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Carteret County School Board voted to get rid of the Marine and Technologies Early College High School in Morehead City. The board first proposed the closure in 2019. The vote passed 6-1 with the decision ultimately coming down to the lack of access...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
wcti12.com
Pitt County will gain more services for the homeless
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — More services for the homeless community are set to become available in the near future. To meet the growing needs of the homeless population, the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville will expand. People in the community said the new facility is a step in the...
thecentersquare.com
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
WITN
New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
WRAL
Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations
Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
Greene County hosting job fair on Sept. 14
SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) — Greene County will be conducting a job fair next week. Attendees will have the chance to learn about all the companies and employment opportunities within the county. People will get to find out what services the local businesses provide and what they manufacture along with what businesses look for in […]
newbernnow.com
Last Craven County Clean Sweep of the Year Taking Place in October
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, October 1, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another day that fits your schedule!
newbernnow.com
Public Invited to the Fairfield Harbour 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
The public is invited to the Fairfield Harbour 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial located at Fairfield Harbour Community Center and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, 585 Broad Creek Road. The ceremony is from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and...
WITN
Carteret County sheriff to give update on double murder investigation
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County sheriff is set to give an update this morning on the double murder investigation that happened in Atlantic. Back on August 3 the bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Sept. 8 – 11, 2022
New Bern Farmer’s Market at 421 South Front Street is open on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Stop by the table hosted by Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR, to get information about the Constitution Week Celebration. On Sept. 11 there will be a Flea Market renting the New Bern Farmers Market from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
thewashingtondailynews.com
40 years has passed since National Spinning fire
Forty years ago today, September 7, four men lost their lives in a tragic fire at National Spinning Co. Inc.’s dye plant in Washington. Their names were James Harris, 26, of Chocowinity; Gregory Matthew Lamm, 22 of Chocowinity, Asa Travis Squires, 39, of Washington and Jesse Moye Woolard Jr., 25, of Washington.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders
BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
neusenews.com
Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program scheduled for Saturday
The Distinguished Young Women of Lenoir County program proudly presents Macy Sanderson, Distinguished Young Woman of Lenoir County for 2022, in its annual program which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Kinston High School. Sanderson is currently a freshman at East Carolina University and is the daughter of Millicent and Petey Sanderson.
Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt
STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
