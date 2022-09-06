ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Ohio voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, including abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes, and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Price swells for Amsterdam residents' share of sewer system project

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Amsterdam is expressing some concerns with its sewer project. Residents who initially had to pay around $2,000 for their share of the sewer system are now facing bills of around $6,000. Mayor Jim Phillips says the majority of this now 7-year project...
AMSTERDAM, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Bellaire, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Bellaire, OH
Metro News

Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy