Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Ohio voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, including abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes, and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
SEE IT: Coal miners rescue dead electric vehicle
Coal miners came to the rescue of an electric vehicle that ran out of charge in West Virginia and could not be towed.
WTOV 9
Wheeling cements plans for movement of one statue, addition of another
Wheeling officials are quite literally making sure some of their ARPA money will never move. In fact, some of their most recent plans for the money are set in stone. "Part of the American Rescue Plan was to activate outdoor spaces," Mayor Glenn Elliott said. So, officials in the Friendly...
WTOV 9
Price swells for Amsterdam residents' share of sewer system project
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Amsterdam is expressing some concerns with its sewer project. Residents who initially had to pay around $2,000 for their share of the sewer system are now facing bills of around $6,000. Mayor Jim Phillips says the majority of this now 7-year project...
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
Industrial grade, hand forged tools made right here in #YesWV… meet Warwood Tool
Nearly a decade before West Virginia’s statehood, a small business in what would become Ohio County began supplying products to Civil War soldiers. Since its inception, Warwood Tool has supplied products in every war and the town of Warwood, West Virginia, sprung up around the business. Warwood Tool is...
