Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Man Throws a Molotov Cocktail Inside a Missoula Restaurant
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a road rage incident that occurred on Old Grant Creek Road. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a male who remained at the scene. The male reported that he was waiting to pull out...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
County Attorney’s Office on Fentanyl Overdose Deaths in Missoula
After a recent City Talk program with Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) program task force commander, on the topic of methamphetamine and fentanyl overdoses in Missoula, we reached out to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for its perspective on the epidemic. Chief Deputy Missoula...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been
Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10
On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Logan Health Donates Land for New MSU Nursing Education Building in Kalispell
BOZEMAN — Logan Health has signed a letter of intent to donate land for a new nursing education building in Kalispell to be built with a portion of a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones to Montana State University. “We’re excited to be involved in this...
Missoula Man Points Gun at His Ex-Girlfriend and His Neighbor
On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula
One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project
A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Philipsburg Woman Sentenced for Social Security, Medicaid Fraud
56-year-old Virginia Pearson of Philipsburg will be spending a year and a day in prison after admitting in Missoula Federal Justice Court on Wednesday that she lied for over 10 years to receive Social Security and Medicaid benefits that she was not eligible to receive. Federal court records indicate that...
CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
UM’s Online Addiction Studies Certificate Filling Critical Counselor Shortages
MISSOULA – For University of Montana student Amanda Martinez, the decision to study addiction counseling was both academic and deeply personal. Recovering from drug addiction, Martinez wanted to use her difficult life experiences to help other women struggling with drugs and alcohol and knew she needed training to succeed.
