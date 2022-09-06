ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

K96 FM

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula

On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Man Throws a Molotov Cocktail Inside a Missoula Restaurant

On September 6, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a road rage incident that occurred on Old Grant Creek Road. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a male who remained at the scene. The male reported that he was waiting to pull out...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
K96 FM

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

July and August Were the Hottest Missoula Has Ever Been

Just in case you were complaining about the hot, dry summer of 2022, you can now back up that complaint with solid statistics from the National Weather Service in Missoula. We spoke to Senior Meteorologist Bob Nester who provided the numbers he had just gathered on Monday morning. “We put...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana

LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
Charles Brown
K96 FM

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Missoula Man Points Gun at His Ex-Girlfriend and His Neighbor

On August 27, 2022, at around 9:00 pm, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Iowa Avenue. It was reported that a male held a handgun at a victim’s head. Deputies arrived and located suspect Thomas McCormick...
K96 FM

One Person Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Missoula

One person, a suspect in a criminal investigation, is dead after an officer-involved shooting. Lydia Arnold, Public Information Officer with the Missoula Police Department has more details. “One suspect is deceased and there is no threat to the public after an officer-involved shooting that occurred on (Saturday) August 27,” said...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Progress Update on the Higgins Avenue Beartrack Bridge Project

A combination of supply chain issues and necessary repairs to girders on the structure will keep the Higgins Avenue ‘Beartrack’ Bridge project from being completed until perhaps well into November. We spoke to Engineering Project Manager on the Higgins Avenue Bridge with the Montana Department of Transportation, Matt...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect

On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Philipsburg Woman Sentenced for Social Security, Medicaid Fraud

56-year-old Virginia Pearson of Philipsburg will be spending a year and a day in prison after admitting in Missoula Federal Justice Court on Wednesday that she lied for over 10 years to receive Social Security and Medicaid benefits that she was not eligible to receive. Federal court records indicate that...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
K96 FM

CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely

The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
MISSOULA, MT
Public Safety
K96 FM

Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants

The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
MISSOULA, MT
K96 FM

Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula

Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
K96 FM

K96 FM

