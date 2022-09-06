On September 6, 2022, Police Department Officers located Amber Barton in a room of Motel 6 in the City of Missoula. Law enforcement was looking for Barton, who had a no bond warrant for her arrest for probation violations. Officers made contact with her in the doorway of the room and she was placed under arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO