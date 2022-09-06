ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox injury updates: Alex Cora provides latest on Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit Tuesday’s 8-4 loss to the Rays in the seventh inning due to back spasms, manager Alex Cora said. Bogaerts went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday’s contest at Tropicana Field early. He grounded into a double play in the top of the sixth and appeared to be in visible pain as he was running to first base.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Rays jump on Rich Hill early, hang on to beat Red Sox

Randy Arozarena smacked a camera-crushing three-run homer Tuesday night as the streaking Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 in St. Petersburg, Fla. In the clubs' 15th meeting, the Rays needed just seven pitches to assail Rich Hill -- a teammate of theirs in 2021 -- and produce a three-run first inning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays likely to activate Wander Franco from IL ahead of pivotal series vs. Yankees

The Rays are likely to activate Wander Franco from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener with the Yankees, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The shortstop has been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, but he traveled with the team to the Bronx during Thursday’s off day and is likely to be back in the lineup on Friday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy