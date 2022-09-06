The Rays are likely to activate Wander Franco from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener with the Yankees, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The shortstop has been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, but he traveled with the team to the Bronx during Thursday’s off day and is likely to be back in the lineup on Friday night.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO