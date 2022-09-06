Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
ksl.com
Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation
SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
KSLTV
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms
One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
kjzz.com
UofU issues safety alert for Union Building over 'possible threat of violent activity'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah planned to close the Union Building early Friday after threats were made involving unlawful weapons. An alert of possible threat of violence was sent to the campus community at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. The alert said the Department of Public Safety...
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Orem Temple arson
Two government agencies have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of responsible parties who allegedly lit a fire at the under-construction Orem Temple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
kjzz.com
Passenger accused of being high on meth, crawling on seats caused flight to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An airline passenger who allegedly admitted to using meth faces federal charges after causing a flight to divert to Salt Lake City International Airport over Labor Day Weekend. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged James Harold Jones, 45, of...
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
KSLTV
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
890kdxu.com
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
Main suspect in downtown SLC shooting identified, but remains at large
Police have arrested a second person who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, but they say the man believed to be the shooter may have fled the state.
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
kjzz.com
'Davis Remembers 9/11 Project' open in Farmington ahead of Patriot Day
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A temporary exhibit dedicated to the events on Sept. 11, 2001, opened Wednesday at the Legacy Events Center. The "Davis Remembers 9/11 Project" is open for free to the public leading up to Patriot Day. A kickoff event was held Wednesday morning, where retired FDNY...
Comments / 0