Letter to the editor: Clean up Colorado voter rolls

Colorado has all mail-in ballots and mail-in ballots are much harder to prevent fraud than in person voting, based on the Bush/Carter study of election methods. So, how is Colorado monitoring our elections to prevent fraud? The only way to reduce fraud for mail-in ballots is signature verification and clean voter rolls. Any ballot mailed to a dead person or someone that has moved, is a potential fraudulent vote.
skyhinews.com

Verizon customers in Granby report connectivity issues

Granby resident Seth Stern posted to his Facebook page Sunday night about issues he has had with his Verizon service. He wrote that he had no service in Granby for the last three days, and the post’s 30+ comments included several people reiterating Stern’s complaint. Stern tagged Verizon...

