Water conservation board will present water plan at Headwaters Center Sept. 15
The Colorado Water Conservation Board, which operates under the state department of natural resources, will present the draft of their 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Nora Flynn, the board’s agriculture water specialist, will lead the event. Grand County...
Letter to the editor: Clean up Colorado voter rolls
Colorado has all mail-in ballots and mail-in ballots are much harder to prevent fraud than in person voting, based on the Bush/Carter study of election methods. So, how is Colorado monitoring our elections to prevent fraud? The only way to reduce fraud for mail-in ballots is signature verification and clean voter rolls. Any ballot mailed to a dead person or someone that has moved, is a potential fraudulent vote.
Here’s how elementary school-aged kids in Colorado can ski all season for just $59
For a generation, Colorado Ski Country USA’s Ski Passport has provided an affordable way for elementary school children to take up skiing and snowboarding. And this year, it is being expanded to include third graders. The program was inaugurated in 1996 for fifth graders, and over the years it...
Verizon customers in Granby report connectivity issues
Granby resident Seth Stern posted to his Facebook page Sunday night about issues he has had with his Verizon service. He wrote that he had no service in Granby for the last three days, and the post’s 30+ comments included several people reiterating Stern’s complaint. Stern tagged Verizon...
