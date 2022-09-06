Colorado has all mail-in ballots and mail-in ballots are much harder to prevent fraud than in person voting, based on the Bush/Carter study of election methods. So, how is Colorado monitoring our elections to prevent fraud? The only way to reduce fraud for mail-in ballots is signature verification and clean voter rolls. Any ballot mailed to a dead person or someone that has moved, is a potential fraudulent vote.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO