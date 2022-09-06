ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

ABCD Corp. announces expansion of enterprise zone

By Courtney Murphy
 2 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation officially announced the addition of four municipalities to their existing Altoona-Logan Township Enterprise Zone (EZ).

This expansion is in partnership with the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. The zone now includes Williamsburg, Roaring Spring, Hollidaysburg, and Tyrone.

The Enterprise Tax Credit Zone Program is an incentive program that provides tax credits to businesses and private companies. The companies have the purpose of rehabilitating, expanding or improving buildings within their designated enterprise zone.

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

President and CEO of ABCD Corporation Steve McKnight said he looks forward to seeing the economic growth from these other municipalities. He also adds that this will make Blair County one of the state’s largest concentrations of EZ zones.

“The Enterprise Zone program, which provides tax credit and low-interest loans, has been in place in Altoona and Logan Township for a number of years and creating big high, impact projects,” McKnight said. “Now we’ve expanded to four additional municipalities. We hope to see those investments carry through the program.”

EZ tax credits awarded equal to 25% of qualified investments or up to $500,000 per project. Qualified investments include rehab/expansion, building improvements, or improvements to land, engineering, architectural, and acquisition costs.

McKnight said that in the over ten years they’d done the program, it’s generated $70 million in economic impact. The county targets those that impact the job market, whether that means more creation or retention.

“The Enterprise Zone program really targets those projects that will create or retain jobs, so it’s one of the factors that we look at, and so over the years, we know that has had a major job impact across Blair County,” McKnight said.

State Senator Judy Ward calls this a game changer for the smaller municipalities in the county. This program will further develop the main streets and businesses and generate more income.

“Many communities don’t have the opportunity or the funding to create these kinds of opportunities,” Ward said. “It’ll be for smaller businesses to expand, keep jobs, create jobs, and expand jobs. It’ll mean a lot to the smaller municipalities.”

A pplications for the program begin in April and run through the end of May. Rewards must be spent within a 15-month timeframe, or it requires an extension.

“Blair County now has six enterprise zones. We now have one of the largest concentrations of enterprise zones in the state,” McKnight said. “All the additional municipalities can now market that program themselves. We’re going to market it at ABCD corporation. We’re excited to have this new tool in our tool kit.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
