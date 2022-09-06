ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Murphy applauds $1.3M grant for Greene Lamp

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A grant of over $1.3 million was announced by Congressman Greg Murphy on Tuesday that will be awarded to Greene Lamp, Inc.

The organization received the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program. EHS-CCP programs provide low-income families with comprehensive family services that prepare them for the transition into preschool and regular Head Start programs.

Infants and toddlers in the program receive high-quality care and education, as well as access to exceptional learning environments. The project also works toward Head Start’s overall goal of preparing children and families for future education.

“We are incredibly grateful that HHS has awarded this grant to improve low-income families’ access to quality education and exceptional family services here in Eastern North Carolina,” said Murphy. “Under-privileged children deserve the same opportunities as their peers, and the Early Head Start projects do an outstanding job in supporting families in need across our district.”

Greene Lamp serves Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico, Pitt, Wayne and Sampson counties.

