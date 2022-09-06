ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
KIII 3News

World War II hero's remains return to Corpus Christi Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a World War II hero from San Patricio County will arrive in Corpus Christi Friday. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Entrepreneur Focuses on ‘Valley’ Treats

SMALL BUSINESS CORNER – LITTLE I’S, INGLESIDE, AND ARANSAS PASSBy Mark SilbersteinIt was a life-changing decision Irene Ramos made in ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ccbiznews.com

Permit rejected for Corpus Christi offshore oil terminal

The Environmental Protection Agency dealt a setback to a proposed oil terminal that would operate offshore of Corpus Christi. The agency advised Bluewater Texas Terminal it would not approve its permit application because the project would allow excessive emissions. In a letter dated Sept. 1, the EPA advised that Bluewater...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Transplant Recalls U.S. on Brink of Nuclear War

By Mark SilbersteinSchool children routinely practiced bomb drills, crawling under their classroom desks, wrapping their arms tightly over their heads ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
constructiondive.com

Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns

The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

