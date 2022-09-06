Read full article on original website
CCISD hosts Operation "K.E.Y.S." phone bank for out-of-school youth
Operation "K.E.Y.S." is a recovery effort to reconnect out of school kids with educational opportunities.
delmar.edu
Del Mar College Graduates First Cohort of RN to BSN Students ... Three Interviews from the Class of Summer 2022
The Nurse Education Department's RN to BSN Program is Del Mar Colleges’s first bachelor’s degree, which started in fall 2021; and, the 14 students who completed the program are the first cohort to earn the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the College. The Aug. 17 pinning...
Local medication assistance program sees an increase in clients due to inflation
For anyone struggling to pay for prescriptions, The Texas A&M Coastal Bend Health Education Center may be able to help.
Gov. Abbott scheduled to visit Coastal Bend for 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Alice later this month for a "Faith, Family, Freedom" rally as he works gain support for his re-election campaign. The Jim Wells County Republican Party is hosting the event with Abbott as the guest speaker. There is no cost...
Corpus Christi residents learning to conserve water through restrictions
Kings Crossing resident Tim Dowling is now watering his lawn once a week because of the restrictions. He said once the restrictions are lifted, he will go back to watering twice a week.
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services now offers online registration for pets
Animal Care Services wants to remind residents that all cats and dogs must be registered with the City and microchipped.
Corpus Christi city council candidates gather to rediscover the meaning of Labor Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Labor Day holiday used to mean the end of summer and the beginning of brand new school year. It was also the kick off for the political season. A slate of candidates tried to keep that tradition alive Monday outside of Corpus Christi's City Hall.
City of Taft Animal Control Services needs towel and blanket donations
Donations can be dropped off at the Taft Police Department, located at 331 Green Avenue, Taft, Texas, 78390.
Electrical contractor shocked, burned while on the job
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A scary situation took place out of San Patricio County Tuesday where an electrical contractor received third degree burns on the job. The contractor was shocked so badly that officials said he was flown to San Antonio to receive treatment. Officials with HALO-Flight said they...
Student finds small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at W.C. Andrews Elementary School reported seeing a small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the school. School officials along with the Portland Police Department responded and quickly arrived to the scene where the handgun was found....
World War II hero's remains return to Corpus Christi Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The remains of a World War II hero from San Patricio County will arrive in Corpus Christi Friday. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd were positively identified on July 8, 2022, through "anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence."
Corpus Christi City Council adopts record-setting $1.4 billion for 2023 budget
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday City-Council leaders adopted the City’s operating and capital budget totaling $1.4 billion for the Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi. The new budget is designed to address the needs of the community. This includes...
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Entrepreneur Focuses on ‘Valley’ Treats
SMALL BUSINESS CORNER – LITTLE I’S, INGLESIDE, AND ARANSAS PASSBy Mark SilbersteinIt was a life-changing decision Irene Ramos made in ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
Stolen bike brings community together to make things right
An autistic boy's stolen bike springs the Kingsville community into action to get him set up with a new bike.
ccbiznews.com
Permit rejected for Corpus Christi offshore oil terminal
The Environmental Protection Agency dealt a setback to a proposed oil terminal that would operate offshore of Corpus Christi. The agency advised Bluewater Texas Terminal it would not approve its permit application because the project would allow excessive emissions. In a letter dated Sept. 1, the EPA advised that Bluewater...
Houston Chronicle
Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast
Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
aransaspassprogress.com
Aransas Pass Transplant Recalls U.S. on Brink of Nuclear War
By Mark SilbersteinSchool children routinely practiced bomb drills, crawling under their classroom desks, wrapping their arms tightly over their heads ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
constructiondive.com
Harbor Bridge contractor pledges to address safety concerns
The Flatiron/Dragados joint venture building the Corpus Christi, Texas, Harbor Bridge project has committed to taking any actions necessary to ensure the project is completed to address Texas DOT’s specifications, according to a DOT press release. Texas DOT had halted construction work on the span in July over safety concerns.
Inflation forces Fruit Barn to close its doors
After surviving Harvey and COVID-19, it was rising inflation rates made it harder to make a profit and keep their supply stocked.
