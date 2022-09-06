ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fortune

Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show

The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#China Oceanwide#Cfo#Oceanwide Holdings
TechCrunch

Kim Kardashian becomes a private equity dealmaker in collab with ex-Carlyle partner

Kardashian is launching private equity firm SKKY Partners in conjunction with ex-Carlyle consumer head Jay Sammons to invest in business across consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, The Wall Street Journal first reported. SKKY will take both control and minority stakes in its target companies, according to the Journal.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Citigroup Hires Three for China Securities Business - Source

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup has hired three bankers for its planned China securities business, according to a person familiar with the matter. It hired Kenneth Koo as the firm's chief executive, Rochelle Wei from JPMorgan to lead its futures unit and John Lu to head the onshore equities business, the source said.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
freightwaves.com

XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO

XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Darktrace shares dive after private equity firm pulls out of bid talks

Darktrace shares plunged by a third after a private equity suitor confirmed it would not make a bid for the UK cyber-security specialist.Last month, US tech-focused firm Thoma Bravo confirmed it launched talks with Darktrace over a potential cash takeover.Darktrace was valued at around £2.7 billion at the time of the takeover speculation.However, on Thursday, Darktrace told shareholders “an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a firm offer”.Thoma Bravo is unable to return to the table with a takeover approach for the next six months, in line with UK takeover rules.Darktrace's share price is doing some rather...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apollo Global Management Whale Trades For September 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management APO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy