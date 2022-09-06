Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse strikes deal to buy out China joint venture partner
HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Thursday it had struck a deal to buy out its local partner in a Chinese securities joint venture, reaffirming its commitment to the world's second-biggest economy amid doubts about the scandal-hit Swiss bank's plans.
Junior bankers are jumping ship from Goldman Sachs over complaints of late nights, paltry bonuses, and feeling 'unappreciated'
There's unrest on the healthcare team at Goldman Sachs, where 11 junior bankers recently quit. Six bankers left on the same day last week, Insider exclusively reported. Bankers complained about long hours, intense demands, and disappointing bonuses. At least 11 junior bankers at Goldman Sachs have quit in recent weeks,...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold about $600 million of Chinese EV maker BYD's stock in under 2 months
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold around $600 million of BYD stock since mid-July. Berkshire has cut its stake in the Chinese EV maker by 8% to 207 million shares, worth $5.7 billion. Buffett's company has made around 35 times its money on the stock sold so far. Warren Buffett's...
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show
The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value. When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work. These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient...
TechCrunch
Kim Kardashian becomes a private equity dealmaker in collab with ex-Carlyle partner
Kardashian is launching private equity firm SKKY Partners in conjunction with ex-Carlyle consumer head Jay Sammons to invest in business across consumer products, hospitality, luxury, digital commerce and media, The Wall Street Journal first reported. SKKY will take both control and minority stakes in its target companies, according to the Journal.
US News and World Report
Citigroup Hires Three for China Securities Business - Source
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup has hired three bankers for its planned China securities business, according to a person familiar with the matter. It hired Kenneth Koo as the firm's chief executive, Rochelle Wei from JPMorgan to lead its futures unit and John Lu to head the onshore equities business, the source said.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment-Product Firm 21Shares' Parent Raises $25M, Pushing Valuation to $2B
Crypto investment product firm 21.co raised $25 million in a funding round that gave it a valuation of $2 billion and the cash to develop more crypto product offerings and expand its geographic presence after a recent foray into the U.S. The Zurich, Switzerland-based firm is the newly formed parent...
Bezos-Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Capitalizing On Growing Demand For Vacation Rentals
Single-family rental properties have always been one of the most popular asset classes among real estate investors because of the steady demand and lower barriers to entry compared to multifamily and commercial properties. Those barriers have grown significantly over the past several months as higher home prices and interest rates...
freightwaves.com
XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO
XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
Two Juggernauts Square Off: BlackRock CEO Fink, Amazon CEO Jassy Have Widely Different Views On Return To The Office
“We have to get our employees back in the office,” says BlackRock's Fink. “We don’t have a plan to require people to come back,” Amazon's Jassy said onstage Wednesday at the conference. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept throughout the world in early 2020, many business leaders predicted...
Darktrace shares slump after takeover talks collapse
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo ends bid interest in scandal-hit British AI and cybersecurity firm
Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Darktrace shares dive after private equity firm pulls out of bid talks
Darktrace shares plunged by a third after a private equity suitor confirmed it would not make a bid for the UK cyber-security specialist.Last month, US tech-focused firm Thoma Bravo confirmed it launched talks with Darktrace over a potential cash takeover.Darktrace was valued at around £2.7 billion at the time of the takeover speculation.However, on Thursday, Darktrace told shareholders “an agreement could not be reached on the terms of a firm offer”.Thoma Bravo is unable to return to the table with a takeover approach for the next six months, in line with UK takeover rules.Darktrace's share price is doing some rather...
Can the Lipstick Effect, or the Fragrance Effect for Some, Trump Inflation?
The price of beauty products is increasing, but consumers are continuing to open their wallets. Soaring inflation across the U.S. is impossible to ignore. From the gas station to the grocery store to the home, every part of life is being impacted. And that’s true for the beauty sector, too....
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GOTU earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Apollo Global Management Whale Trades For September 08
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management APO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
