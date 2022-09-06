Tom Bergeron Didn’t Think Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Marriage Would Last

Tom Bergeron, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence. Shutterstock(3)

Telling her how he really feels! When Cheryl Burke asked Tom Bergeron if he thought her marriage to Matthew Lawrence would last, he didn't hold back.

"Did you think that I was ever going to be sitting here single again when you were at my wedding?" the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, asked her former costar, 67, during the Monday, September 5, episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast .

After the former America's Funniest Home Videos host hesitated to respond, the Dance Moms alum encouraged her friend to answer honestly. "Stop it, tell me the truth!" the California native said.

Bergeron then admitted that he did consider the possibility that the romance wouldn't work out — while he was still at the ceremony. "I remember thinking I would happily go to as many weddings as you had," the DWTS alum revealed.

Burke and Lawrence, 42, tied the knot in May 2019 after dating off and on for more than a decade. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the dancer filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us at the time, Burke listed the pair's date of separation as January 7, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram days after filing the divorce paperwork. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

The duo haven't revealed what went wrong, but last month, the ballroom pro made headlines when she posted a TikTok video about discovering that an unnamed ex was cheating. "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke wrote alongside the clip, which showed her sitting in a room looking somber.

In a caption, she added: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever … #exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

An insider told Us in March that the pair were “keeping divorce matters private,” adding that the breakup "was not about having kids." The source noted, “Cheryl’s taking this time to focus on next steps and focus on her mental health.”