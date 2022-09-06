ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Bergeron Didn’t Think Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Marriage Would Last

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBXfZ_0hkcRfyi00
Tom Bergeron, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence. Shutterstock(3)

Telling her how he really feels! When Cheryl Burke asked Tom Bergeron if he thought her marriage to Matthew Lawrence would last, he didn't hold back.

Everything We Know About Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Divorce

Read article

"Did you think that I was ever going to be sitting here single again when you were at my wedding?" the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, asked her former costar, 67, during the Monday, September 5, episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast .

After the former America's Funniest Home Videos host hesitated to respond, the Dance Moms alum encouraged her friend to answer honestly. "Stop it, tell me the truth!" the California native said.

Bergeron then admitted that he did consider the possibility that the romance wouldn't work out — while he was still at the ceremony. "I remember thinking I would happily go to as many weddings as you had," the DWTS alum revealed.

Everything Cheryl Burke Has Said About Healing Amid Matthew Lawrence Split

Read article

Burke and Lawrence, 42, tied the knot in May 2019 after dating off and on for more than a decade. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the dancer filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us at the time, Burke listed the pair's date of separation as January 7, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote via Instagram days after filing the divorce paperwork. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The duo haven't revealed what went wrong, but last month, the ballroom pro made headlines when she posted a TikTok video about discovering that an unnamed ex was cheating. "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes,” Burke wrote alongside the clip, which showed her sitting in a room looking somber.

In a caption, she added: “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever … #exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit.”

An insider told Us in March that the pair were “keeping divorce matters private,” adding that the breakup "was not about having kids." The source noted, “Cheryl’s taking this time to focus on next steps and focus on her mental health.”

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
WEIGHT LOSS
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Matthew Lawrence
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marriages#Wedding#Funniest Home Videos
Glamour

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Say They Struggled to Get Their On-Screen Kiss Right

There are no actors working today who better exemplify peak Hollywood charisma than George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Put these two old friends in a room together and the chemistry is just bouncing off the walls, messing with the electric lights, and making everybody's hair frizz up. So when they told the New York Times in a duo interview promoting their new rom-com that it took months to get their on-screen kiss right—I simply do not believe it.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby #3

Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine, 43, and model Behati Prinsloo, 34, have another baby on the way!. People magazine confirms they are expecting their third child. Adam and Behati are already the parents of daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Over the weekend, Behati was spotted with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’

No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy