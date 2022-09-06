ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B106

Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas

Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Top 10 Things Texans Need To Prepare For The Fall Season

It’s almost time in Texas for the Googling and goblins to come out, the hunted houses to scare the pants off of you, the smell of pumpkin spice to seek into your nostrils, and my favorite holiday Thanksgiving. It's almost time in Texas for the ghost and goblins to...
TEXAS STATE
styleblueprint.com

4 Small Texas Towns We Love

The Lone Star State is more than brisket, beer, and country tunes, though we love to devour Texas-sized portions of those things, too. In this highly anticipated installment of small towns in the South, we’re uncovering some Texas gems from the funky-chic Hill Country to the picture-perfect seaside. Get to planning a trip (or three) to these fantastic small towns in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
B106

One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas

One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
LUBBOCK, TX
B106

Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It

Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
AMARILLO, TX
B106

B106

