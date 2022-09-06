Read full article on original website
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
Top 10 Things Texans Need To Prepare For The Fall Season
It’s almost time in Texas for the Googling and goblins to come out, the hunted houses to scare the pants off of you, the smell of pumpkin spice to seek into your nostrils, and my favorite holiday Thanksgiving. It's almost time in Texas for the ghost and goblins to...
4 Small Texas Towns We Love
The Lone Star State is more than brisket, beer, and country tunes, though we love to devour Texas-sized portions of those things, too. In this highly anticipated installment of small towns in the South, we’re uncovering some Texas gems from the funky-chic Hill Country to the picture-perfect seaside. Get to planning a trip (or three) to these fantastic small towns in Texas.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
Keep On Trucking: How Hard Working Are Texans? One Survey Tells All
America is a nation that is full of hard working people, and Texas is certainly not a place where people are afraid to get their hands dirty. We notice it everyday don't we? Except with the road work, that seems like it takes forever to get done doesn't it. Jokes...
We Asked, You Answered: These are Your Top Tacos in Central Texas
Tacos! Tacos! Tacos! There's never a bad time to have some tacos. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or just as just a snack - anytime is a great time for tacos. Here in Central Texas, there are plenty of great places to grab this tortilla-wrapped gift from the food gods. We recently...
Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds
LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
One of the Largest Uniform Companies in Nation Moving to Texas
One of the largest school uniform manufacturers in the country is relocating to Texas and laying off over 70 employees in the process, but it's unclear how many jobs will be available in the new location. Dennis Uniform Relocation. Dennis Uniform offers custom uniforms for schools Pre-K through 12th grade.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Out of Shape Cities in The US: Which Texas Town Tops the List?
Let's face it, most of us could be in better shape. Yes, I know round is a shape!. Some recent statistics have revealed which cities in the United States have the most couch potatoes, and the city that made the top of the lazy heap in Texas. Most Out of...
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Hey Midland! The West Texas Blowout Part 2 Happens This Weekend At The Midland County Horseshoe
You guys are always wanting something to do so here it is! Friday night, live music returns to the Midland County Horseshoe, with the West Texas Blowout Part Two the Texas Country edition. Over the past several years the West Texas Blow Out has brought us acts like, Kevin Fowler,...
Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It
Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old's death.
Central Texas toddler rings the bell to mark the end of chemotherapy treatment
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old Central Texas boy who has spent the majority of his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with infant leukemia at 4-months-old rang the bell at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple signifying the end of chemotherapy treatment and is busy returning to life as a playful toddler.
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
