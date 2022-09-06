If you're a cat owner, you likely already spoil your feline friend with plenty of interactive toys, cat houses, and stylish cat collars. But what about the latest tech? From the Litter Robot to automatic pet feeders and cat water fountains, there are plenty of tools to keep your cat healthy and happy and make your life easier, too. Cats are fairly self-sufficient creatures — cat parents know that with a bowl of dry food and a clean litter box, they should be fine if left alone while you're at work for the day or even if you go away overnight. But if your kitty has ever knocked over their water bowl or refused to drink still water for any number of reasons, you might be concerned about whether they're really consuming enough water throughout the day.

