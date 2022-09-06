Emporia’s home sales last month were down noticeably from a year ago, but other indicators show the tight housing market remains in place. Home sales went from 58 in August 2021 to 35 last month, a drop of almost 40 percent. However, the median sale price was up over $65,000 from August 2021 and home sales finalized within four days on average, down from five days in July and eight days in June.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO