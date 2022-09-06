Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State football upset by Central Oklahoma
Central Oklahoma scored 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to upset the Emporia State football team 21-13 Thursday night. The Hornets scored first on a 6 yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Gleason. Central quarterback Stephon Brown tied the game on a 3 yard run in the 2nd quarter.
KVOE
Emporia High football ready for home opener against Liberal, Area Schedule
It’s week 2 of the high school football season and the Emporia High football team has confidence heading into its home opener Friday night against Liberal. The Spartans enter the game with a 1-0 record, the first time they’ve been 1-0 since the 2019 season. Coach Keaton Tuttle...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball extends winning streak to eight with sweep of Topeka High and Hayden
The Emporia High volleyball team’s winning streak has extended. It’s now an eight-match winning streak for the Spartans after a sweep over Topeka High (25-18, 25-16) and Hayden (25-14, 25-16) at Spartan Gymnasium Tuesday night. Coach Ping Wang says after dropping their first two matches of the season...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou beat Kansas State?
The Mizzou Tigers football team will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for its Week 2 game. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Will Mizzou beat Kansas State? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival
MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
KVOE
Emporia State administrators highlighting benefits of adjustments in place before Workforce Development Policy framework was submitted to Board of Regents this week
With concerns about potential program and job cuts, Emporia State administrators spent time on KVOE’s ESU Buzz discussing some of the benefits of the Workforce Management Policy framework submitted to the Kansas Board of Regents for approval and the need for changes at ESU. Senior Director of Diversity, Equity...
lawrencekstimes.com
Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs
TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about...
KVOE
Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports
Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
Emporia gazette.com
New bridge raising begins near Emporia
The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
KVOE
Hetlinger developments: Hutchinson to retire, Burton named as executive director
Change is coming to Hetlinger Developmental Services at the end of this year. Longtime director Trudy Hutchinson is retiring after 44 years with the agency. Hetlinger has announced the hire of Jill Burton as executive director. Hutchinson helped Hetlinger in a rechartering process in the 1990s. She also oversaw a...
KVOE
Topeka man to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning
A Topeka man was hospitalized following an accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred at 6:15 am at mile marker 128.2 southbound, roughly half a mile south of the Emporia tollgate. KHP says 50-year-old Chad Redmond was traveling southbound in a 2001 Ford Expedition when the vehicle suffered an undisclosed mechanical failure.
KVOE
Audio – Monday -09-05-2022
Newsmaker: Re-airing the Sept. 1 Department of Veterans Affairs update. Guest is Chief of Communications and Public Relations Joseph Burks.
KVOE
Simmons in different review processes for one-time Maynard Early Childhood Center
While Simmons Pet Food gets ready for its celebration concert involving Sara Evans and Ash Ruder on Thursday, it’s also gauging the situation at its future childcare facility. Spokesperson Julie Maus says Simmons has a pair of processes underway, including a needs assessment of its new facility at the...
WIBW
Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, teen suspect arrested
One teenage suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a "bombing" at the Kansas State Capitol.
KVOE
Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive
Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
KVOE
Southbound I-35 traffic back to normal after Wednesday’s semi wreck east of Emporia
It took over half a day, but southbound traffic on Interstate 35 between Roads R-1 and U finally got back to regular flow late Wednesday afternoon after a semi crash before sunrise. Southbound traffic was fully blocked for nearly three hours afterward. One-lane traffic was then in effect until shortly...
KVOE
Trial dates set in Chase County shooting
Trial is coming before the end of this year in the case of a Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man in western Chase County this past spring. Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson set a three-day trial beginning Dec. 13 as part of a hearing this week for 38-year-old Eric McClure. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 5.
KVOE
Emporia, Lyon County home sales fall in August, but prices soar year-to-year
Emporia’s home sales last month were down noticeably from a year ago, but other indicators show the tight housing market remains in place. Home sales went from 58 in August 2021 to 35 last month, a drop of almost 40 percent. However, the median sale price was up over $65,000 from August 2021 and home sales finalized within four days on average, down from five days in July and eight days in June.
KVOE
Medical issue apparently at root of three-vehicle wreck near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural
Three vehicles, a utility pole and a business were ultimately part of a crash near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural on Tuesday afternoon. Emporia Police and Emporia Fire went to the intersection shortly before 3 pm, finding a pickup, an SUV crashed into a light pole and a car backed up against TP Jewelry and Pawn.
