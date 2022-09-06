ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Emporia State football upset by Central Oklahoma

Central Oklahoma scored 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to upset the Emporia State football team 21-13 Thursday night. The Hornets scored first on a 6 yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Gleason. Central quarterback Stephon Brown tied the game on a 3 yard run in the 2nd quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
College Sports
Emporia, KS
Football
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Emporia, KS
Government
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Government
City
Edmond, KS
Emporia, KS
Elections
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
KSNT News

K-State’s only two returners reflect on Tang’s arrival

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud, two second-year K-State men’s basketball players, were suddenly thrown into key leadership roles. “It’s crazy because me and Markquis were the new guys coming in last year with the team that was returning,” Massoud said. “It was crazy to think, now we’re the returner guys. We’re […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia State administrators highlighting benefits of adjustments in place before Workforce Development Policy framework was submitted to Board of Regents this week

With concerns about potential program and job cuts, Emporia State administrators spent time on KVOE’s ESU Buzz discussing some of the benefits of the Workforce Management Policy framework submitted to the Kansas Board of Regents for approval and the need for changes at ESU. Senior Director of Diversity, Equity...
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs

TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports

Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Election Local#Northeastern State#Missouri Western#American Football#College Football#Miaa#Hornets
Emporia gazette.com

New bridge raising begins near Emporia

The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Topeka man to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Wednesday morning

A Topeka man was hospitalized following an accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred at 6:15 am at mile marker 128.2 southbound, roughly half a mile south of the Emporia tollgate. KHP says 50-year-old Chad Redmond was traveling southbound in a 2001 Ford Expedition when the vehicle suffered an undisclosed mechanical failure.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WIBW

Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday. KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive

Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Trial dates set in Chase County shooting

Trial is coming before the end of this year in the case of a Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man in western Chase County this past spring. Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson set a three-day trial beginning Dec. 13 as part of a hearing this week for 38-year-old Eric McClure. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 5.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia, Lyon County home sales fall in August, but prices soar year-to-year

Emporia’s home sales last month were down noticeably from a year ago, but other indicators show the tight housing market remains in place. Home sales went from 58 in August 2021 to 35 last month, a drop of almost 40 percent. However, the median sale price was up over $65,000 from August 2021 and home sales finalized within four days on average, down from five days in July and eight days in June.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy