Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
cbs17
Wendell community holds vigil for Austin, Pendergrass family
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN)–The Wendell community is coming together to support the family of a middle school student who family members say took his own life. Jessica Pendergrass said her son, Austin, took his own life earlier this week; he was 13. Parents from Wendell Middle School organized a vigil...
Family says bullying contributed to Wendell eighth grader's death by suicide. Here are warning signs to look for.
Wendell, N.C. — The death of a 13-year-old boy who took his own life at a Wake County middle school this week has sent rippling effects of sadness and grief through the community. Austin Pendergrass' family said he was bullied, and they felt alone in their fight to address...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
UNC defensive back arrested on 3 charges, assaults pregnant woman: officials
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested Thursday on three misdemeanors, including assault on a female, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed. Chapman was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday and had his first appearance in...
UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
wunc.org
Keep that same energy: Black student activists in Wake County manage stress, burnout
Like most Americans, Victoria Smith remembers the energetic wave of protests following George Floyd’s death in 2020. She and Yakob Lemma are two activists from Raleigh, and the founders of the Wake County Black Student Coalition. They were in high school at the time, and they used the electric atmosphere to found the group and hit the ground running.
cbs17
Providing the community with nourishment through Porch Raleigh
Porch Raleigh provides nourishment and resources for food insecure families in Wake County through monthly neighborhood food drives. Jana Saur the co founder and executive director chatted with Carly to share more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
cbs17
‘Honest, available, reassurance’: NC experts encourage parents to be open with children when talking mental illness, suicide
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The sudden death of a student at Wendell middle school on Monday may have parents looking for ways to comfort their children during this time. When it comes to traumatic events, finding ways to cope can be a difficult process for a child. “Death is...
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
'A medical desert' | Closure of Greensboro health clinic leaves some with few options
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
Pedestrian hit on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy roadway was closed after a pedestrian was hit. According to Greensboro Police Department, just before 10 a.m. they advised that Spring Garden Street was closed between Milton Street and Elam Avenue. The closure lasted for just around two hours. Police say a pedestrian was hit. Their injuries are serious […]
cbs17
Man killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland newborn receives world’s first partial heart transplant
DURHAM, NC (WWAY) — A newborn baby from Leland has made history with what is believed to be the world’s first partial heart transplant. A team at Duke Health performed the procedure on the 5-pound baby, with the living arteries and valves from a freshly donated heart fused onto a patient’s existing heart.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
cbs17
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
Darryl Howard, still waiting for $6M for wrongful conviction, to address Durham council
Civil rights organization Emancipate NC says the city’s hands are not ‘tied,’ as officials told The N&O earlier this year.
Comments / 1