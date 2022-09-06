ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wendell community holds vigil for Austin, Pendergrass family

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN)–The Wendell community is coming together to support the family of a middle school student who family members say took his own life. Jessica Pendergrass said her son, Austin, took his own life earlier this week; he was 13. Parents from Wendell Middle School organized a vigil...
WENDELL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Faith, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Hollister, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
247Sports

UNC Defensive Back Don Chapman Arrested -- Story Updated

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Murder#Keeping Faith#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy roadway was closed after a pedestrian was hit. According to Greensboro Police Department, just before 10 a.m. they advised that Spring Garden Street was closed between Milton Street and Elam Avenue. The closure lasted for just around two hours. Police say a pedestrian was hit. Their injuries are serious […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man killed in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed in a shooting in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon; when they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot.
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland newborn receives world’s first partial heart transplant

DURHAM, NC (WWAY) — A newborn baby from Leland has made history with what is believed to be the world’s first partial heart transplant. A team at Duke Health performed the procedure on the 5-pound baby, with the living arteries and valves from a freshly donated heart fused onto a patient’s existing heart.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
ROXBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy