Canada's disappearing 'average farmer' means one-size-fits-all policies no longer work
Canada’s agriculture industry has been undergoing significant changes over the past 45 years. Since the 1970s, the number of farms has been steadily declining, but not all farms have been impacted equally — mid-size farms have been hit the hardest, as the number of small and large farms increases. The mid-size farm category used to cover the majority of agricultural operations. These tended to be operated by a single farmer working on a full-time basis to support a single farm family. Now, a range of farm sizes exist, with small ones often being operated by farmers with off-farm employment, and larger...
USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for the students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities. “The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people that are engaged in this […] The post USDA plans ‘historic’ funding to help struggling farmers and develop new ag leaders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
In Washington, agricultural policymakers circulate among Farm Bureau, USDA and industry
This story originally appeared in Investigate Midwest. In the weeks prior to leaving his role as U.S. Department of Agriculture chief of staff in January 2021, Joby Young received emails from lobbyists with links to private-industry jobs with titles like “director of government relations,” “project manager, environmental stewardship” and “director of crop insurance.”
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Farmers push for immigration reform to counter labor shortages and rising food prices
Farmers across the U.S. are joining a push for national immigration reform that they say could ease labor shortages and lower food prices as surging production costs continue to rock the agriculture industry. The farm operators say the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, already passed by the House and pending in...
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
Agriculture Online
Dairy Checkoff opens seeks applicants for tranquil dairy products
Do you have an idea for a dairy-based wellness product? Now’s your chance to make it come to life. The Dairy Management Inc. is searching for novel dairy products that are designed to improve mental and emotional well-being. Research shows that consumers especially, Gen Z shoppers, invest their dollars in products that support wellness or have soothing properties.
Green Check Verified Partners With Operational Security Solutions For Cash In Transit Services
Operational Security Solutions has completed a new partnership with Green Check Verified. “We are very proud to further expand our service offerings for high-risk businesses, especially our technology offerings including banking access for business owners,” stated Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “After dominating the California market and opening up operations on the East Coast, we are excited to expand upon our existing partnerships and offer even more sophisticated and industry-leading services that continue to help us set the gold standard.”
Your SNAP Benefits Application May Be Pending: What Should You Do?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is also referred to as food stamps. It offers electronic perks that make it easier for families to shop at various grocery stores.
modernfarmer.com
This Bill Could Help Alleviate Agriculture’s Labor Shortage
Farms across America are struggling to find enough workers. In hopes of deepening the pool of potential workers for American farms, Senate Republicans and Democrats are working to push through an immigration bill known as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bill has been stuck in limbo for more than...
foodsafetynews.com
FAO completes food safety project in Lebanon despite logistical issues
An FAO project has helped create a platform to improve food safety in Lebanon but there remain issues to address. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supported the Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen its role in food safety in the country. Food safety in Lebanon represents...
Agriculture Online
Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report
Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
nationalhogfarmer.com
APHIS proposes new indemnity payment framework
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to solicit public comments on a new approach to indemnity valuation and a new indemnity framework. The agency says this approach aims to standardize and provide greater consistency to the livestock indemnification process. The ANPR...
