ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBC Sports

Finals berth at stake as Sky, Sun clash in Game 5

Throughout this WNBA semifinal series with the defending champion Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has often discussed the need to make the games "messy." That is, not allowing Chicago to make its offense the free-flowing operation that often carves up opponents with ball movement, balance and shot-making. But...
The Ringer

Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace

The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
