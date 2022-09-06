Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers
The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth NBA Championship over the last eight years last season. They defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win the title. Early on during their playoff run, backup guard Gary Payton II played an important role for the Warriors. He became one of the better defensive players on […] The post Gary Payton II gets candid on spurning Stephen Curry, Warriors for Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NBA Coach George Karl Reveals His Biggest Regret: "Ray Allen And Carmelo Anthony"
George Karl is not a very popular coach amongst the players for his multiple falling-outs with his star players. This trend started with a young Ray Allen on the Milwaukee Bucks and happened again with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets. Both situations ended with the player being traded elsewhere.
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBC Sports
Finals berth at stake as Sky, Sun clash in Game 5
Throughout this WNBA semifinal series with the defending champion Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has often discussed the need to make the games "messy." That is, not allowing Chicago to make its offense the free-flowing operation that often carves up opponents with ball movement, balance and shot-making. But...
Aces F A’ja Wilson wins second WNBA MVP award
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who helped her team clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals on Tuesday, was
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Gives Props to Sue Bird Upon Retirement
Wade praised Bird as she played her final game in the WNBA.
The Ringer
Becky Hammon Is the WNBA’s Coaching Ace
The Las Vegas Aces are ridiculously stacked. Their superstar, A’ja Wilson, won her second WNBA MVP award this season, and also won Defensive Player of the Year while finishing third in the league in total points. Kelsey Plum is the all-time leading scorer in women’s Division I history, and was one of just two players in the WNBA to score 20 points per game this year. Jackie Young was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Wilson, Plum, and Young were no. 1 picks in the WNBA draft in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2017 to 2019, and each was an All-Star this year—as was another Aces starter, Dearica Hamby. That leaves just one Vegas starter who was not named to the All-Star Game this year—Chelsea Gray, who just sent the Aces to the WNBA Finals with the first 30-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm. That performance came just two days after the first 29-point, 10-assist game in WNBA playoff history. Her entire conference championship series was nonstop ludicrous, bonkers, crazy-pills clutch shooting; she is the most destructive thing to happen to the city of Seattle since the made-for-TV movie 10.5: Apocalypse.
