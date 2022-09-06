Read full article on original website
Related
921news.com
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
921news.com
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
Body found now ruled homicide in Crawford County
A friend finds the body of an Arcadia resident and authorities are now calling the death a homicide.
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
921news.com
Body Found in Parker Kansas
On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
kggfradio.com
18-year-old Arrested For Distribution of Marijuana in Coffeyville
According to the Coffeyville Police Department 18-year-old, Kade Steelmon was arrested last week for alleged distribution of marijuana possessing more than 25 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, criminal use of a weapon by a person addicted to a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, and reckless driving and possession of opiate or narcotic. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and determination of charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
Victim of Mound Valley house fire identified
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information today and identify the victim of a house fire in southeast Kansas. The Labette County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened Saturday, September 3, 2022, around 11:44 pm. Deputies responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at 110 E. 6th Street in Mound Valley. Mount Valley Rural Fire and the Altamont Rural Fire Departments also responded.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10
OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neosho man arrested, charged in stabbing at Noel
NOEL, Mo. — About 12:55 p.m. Monday Noel Marshals were dispatched to 400 block of North Cliffside Drive, a parking lot of Tyson Foods, to reports of an assault. On scene officers identified two people involved. Both males and both suffered injuries. 400 BLOCK OF NORTH CLIFFSIDE DRIVE, NOEL The victim, suffering stab wounds, was flown to a Springfield, Mo....
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Police Dept. SWAT
Sergeant Andy Blair is with us to discuss the Joplin Police Department’s SWAT Team. A specialized force that further helps in protecting the community when more severe situations arise.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:00 – Officers took a walk-in report at WCPD for a property damage that was reported to have occurred at 317 N. Tom St. 14:24 – Officers were dispatched to Prairie Flower and Fountain roads for a motor vehicle accident. A report has been completed. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
koamnewsnow.com
Coffeyville man sentenced to prison for rape of a minor; denied lower prison sentence
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A county judge sentenced a Coffeyville man convicted of one count of Attempted Rape of a female child to more than ten years in prison. David L. Hudnall, age 49, of Coffeyville was sentenced to nearly 13 years on a charge of attempted rape of a minor.
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Fire marshal announces cause of fire at Fort Scott church
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a lightning strike started the fire at a church in eastern Kansas on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott was reported at 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy […]
Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Okla. faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
koamnewsnow.com
Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
Comments / 0