Nashville, TN

Alleged serial bank robber arrested following Nashville police chase

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of robbing several banks and other businesses across the Nashville area is now in custody.

Robert Durham, 43, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Detectives were able to successfully stop Durham with spike strips as he attempted to elude police in a white pickup truck.

Durham is said to be responsible for six bank and business robberies since August 22.

