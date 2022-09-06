Read full article on original website
WBKO
Pleasant Thursday, but wet as we head into the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp and cool start to the day today! Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the morning, so grab a light sweater as you’re headed out for the day!. We look to stay dry today as drier air pushes in for...
WBKO
Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
WBKO
A break from the rain chances this Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finally tracking a day with no rain chances in our forecast! We’re mostly clear to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. We look mainly dry today into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
WBKO
Kentucky Museum opens First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum held a grand opening for its First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit Thursday evening. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and Western Kentucky Universities Anthropology program, showcasing aspects and tools from pre-contact Native American farm life.
WBKO
BikeWalk BG to host community bike event at Buchanon Park Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BikeWalk BG will be hosting a community bike event Saturday morning at Buchanon Park from 10 a.m. to noon. BikeWalk BG will be set up at the park with their trailer and bikes, as well as a bike rodeo for children and a group ride around the park’s trails starting at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wishes to participate in.
wnky.com
Officials warn of water-covered roadways in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – After Tuesday’s flash flood warning, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is warning to seek alternate routes for several roads. Emergency management says the following roads are covered in water as of the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6:. Siloam Road. Longhunters at Tanglewood. Happy Valley Road...
WBKO
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
WBKO
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which resulted in a road closure for a few hours Thursday. Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
WBKO
White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An iconic staple in Bowling Green is making a comeback. White Squirrel Brewery first opened in 2015 and then had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “White Squirrel is Bowling Green’s beer,” said Brian Mefford, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.
wnky.com
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A 400-year-old conversation takes the stage in Bowling Green this week. At The Capitol theater, a screening of a documentary is being hosted free to the public in hopes to start conversations around the nation. Out of Western Kentucky University’s PBS studio comes a story...
WBKO
Entertain Glasgow’s Second Annual Groove and Glow set for Sept. 17
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Entertain Glasgow is making memories with it’s second annual hot air balloon event. There will be free hot air balloons for the public to ride in, and many to look at for those that are more comfortable staying ground level. Food trucks, vendors and...
WBKO
BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
wnky.com
BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
wkdzradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
wnky.com
Section of U.S. 31-W to close for BGMU project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utility project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass next week. According to BGMU, the road will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and East 15th Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23, depending on weather.
14news.com
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
wcluradio.com
Officials investigating fatal crash along Highway 90
CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision in Barren County. Little information is available at this time, but authorities confirmed two vehicles were involved – a passenger car and box truck. Officials said the crash is just outside of Cave City in the 9100 block of Happy Valley Road.
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
