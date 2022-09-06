ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A break from the rain chances this Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finally tracking a day with no rain chances in our forecast! We’re mostly clear to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. We look mainly dry today into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Museum opens First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum held a grand opening for its First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit Thursday evening. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and Western Kentucky Universities Anthropology program, showcasing aspects and tools from pre-contact Native American farm life.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BikeWalk BG to host community bike event at Buchanon Park Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BikeWalk BG will be hosting a community bike event Saturday morning at Buchanon Park from 10 a.m. to noon. BikeWalk BG will be set up at the park with their trailer and bikes, as well as a bike rodeo for children and a group ride around the park’s trails starting at 10:30 a.m. for anyone who wishes to participate in.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Officials warn of water-covered roadways in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – After Tuesday’s flash flood warning, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is warning to seek alternate routes for several roads. Emergency management says the following roads are covered in water as of the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6:. Siloam Road. Longhunters at Tanglewood. Happy Valley Road...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday

Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
EDDYVILLE, KY
WBKO

White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An iconic staple in Bowling Green is making a comeback. White Squirrel Brewery first opened in 2015 and then had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “White Squirrel is Bowling Green’s beer,” said Brian Mefford, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
MEMPHIS, TN
wnky.com

BGFD responds to structure fire on Richland Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Sept. 6 on the 800 block of Richland Drive. The fire department said they received a call about the fire around 7:15 p.m., and six BGFD units, as well as a rescue unit and fire investigator, responded to a house fire at the location.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend

Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Section of U.S. 31-W to close for BGMU project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green Municipal Utility project will temporarily close a section of U.S. 31-W Bypass next week. According to BGMU, the road will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and East 15th Ave. starting Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. and will reopen Friday, Sept. 23, depending on weather.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Officials investigating fatal crash along Highway 90

CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision in Barren County. Little information is available at this time, but authorities confirmed two vehicles were involved – a passenger car and box truck. Officials said the crash is just outside of Cave City in the 9100 block of Happy Valley Road.
CAVE CITY, KY

