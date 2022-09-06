Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD arrests 2 suspects in recent armed robbery attempts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery driver that occurred August 31. Today, APD detectives arrested James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria. Each were charged with one count...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
kogt.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired
Orange Police report an interesting case of a man being arrested after he claimed someone fired shots at him. The call of shots fired came in Sept. 7 around 10pm from a resident on 15th Street. During their investigation, officers said the disturbance started at the Shell Station on 16th when a man in a pickup got into an altercation with several people in another vehicle.
Lake Charles American Press
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body in Beauregard
Three men convicted of disposing of a woman’s body in a car in Beauregard Parish and lighting it on fire have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but court officials say they may serve much less than that behind bars. Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts...
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Man Charged With Murder Faces Trial This Month
Alexandria, La - A trial is set for September 26th for Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria. Teasley is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Thair Zidan, an employee at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery, and trying to kill another employee at the store back in February 2017. The trial was originally set for July but Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that his client hadn't returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021. Three doctors at the time couldn’t reach a consensus on his mental health. In June of this year, Judge Chris Hazel found Teasley competent to stand trial during a status conference following a sanity hearing. But on July 11, the day before jury selection would begin, Guillot and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano both indicated that they would need more time to prepare. Teasley has been charged with more than 20 additional counts of violent crimes while being in jail awaiting trial.
Lake Charles American Press
Man accused in shooting death captured in Sulphur
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Oakdale man in August was captured Tuesday in Calcasieu Parish by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle said marshals found Malcom Pugh, 21, attempting to hide at a residence in Sulphur. He was arrested without incident.
westcentralsbest.com
Man killed in DeSoto Parish crash after not wearing a seatbelt
KEACHI, La. A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon after not wearing a seatbelt. Louisiana State Police said the crash occurred just after 3:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.
westcentralsbest.com
Family Arranges Search For Convicted Murderer
Jasper, Texas - The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hemphill BBQ, located on the corner of Highway 83 and FM 3121. From there, searchers will fan out into the surrounding wooded areas to search for any trace of Edgar. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking through heavily wooded areas. Matthew Hoy Edgar was last seen in January. He failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of his trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. Recently, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.
westcentralsbest.com
VCAC Offering Assistance With Diapers in Vernon Parish
Leesville, La - The Vernon Community Action Council is accepting applications for a one time assistance with a case of diapers and wipes for each qualifying child. Once approved, arrangements will be made with the Pregnancy Center in Leesville for applicants to pick up their items. You can apply in person on Lake Charles Hwy. Applicants must bring their ID, social security cards, proof of income and proof of residency. For more information call 337-404-7710.
kalb.com
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
kalb.com
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
KFDM-TV
Buna man steals his own truck from dealership, gets arrested
TEXAS — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got a report Friday, September 2, from Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville that a car was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had been serviced recently, but the bill had not yet been paid. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver,...
theadvocate.com
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief says arrest on malfeasance charges ‘politically motivated’
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief and current Erath police chief candidate Christopher Lemaire was arrested on 10 malfeasance counts Thursday, in a move Lemaire claims was “malicious” and politically motivated. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the agency was asked by Turkey Creek Police...
westcentralsbest.com
Man Reunited With The Woman That Saved Him
Alexandria, La - Volunteer Firefighter DeAnna Robertson was driving into work August 7th, behind several tree-cutting vehicles when she saw a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction on the Pineville Expressway. The pickup truck, driven by David Harris, 70, of Pineville, collided head-on with the driver of one of the bucket trucks, immediately engulfing both into flames. Tragically, law enforcement reported that Harris was killed in the accident. Without hesitation, Robertson’s heroic instincts kicked in. She got out of her vehicle, ran towards the fiery crash and pulled Alberto Bombardier out of the vehicle, ultimately saving his life. At Tuesday’s Alexandria City Council meeting, Robertson was reunited with the man who now calls her a hero. Robertson and Bombardier shared an emotional moment together with a hug and tears being shed. Robertson said in what was the scariest moment of her life, she was thankful to be running late for work that day.
westcentralsbest.com
KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Leesville
Leesville, La - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is announcing its return to the rails this year for the first time since 2019, and it has stops planned for five Louisiana cities, including Leesville. As always, visitors can tour the festive train at no cost. This year’s tour will...
kalb.com
New trial date set for Brandon Francisco after mistrial declared last week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new trial date has been set for Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, after a joint motion for a mistrial was granted last week by Judge Greg Beard in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Francisco is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a Dec. 24, 2018, shooting...
klax-tv.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to narcotics arrest
In early August 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a Crime Stoppers tip about narcotics sales in the Ball, LA area. RADE Agents began their investigation into the complaint and were quickly able to identify Angelique Houston of Ball, as a suspect. Deputies assigned to the RPSO Crime Suppression Unit had previously arrested Houston on August 18th for traffic violations and narcotics charges.
kjas.com
Ground search for Matthew Hoy Edgar planned for Sat, Sep 10th
The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked...
westcentralsbest.com
Camp Beauregard to Hold a Town Hall
PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard is holding a town hall meeting to discuss the renaming of Camp Beauregard. The name is changing due to its confederate roots, but it’s not part of the larger effort happening at places like Fort Polk under the direction of a federal naming commission.
