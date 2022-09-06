Read full article on original website
Alexandria PD arrests 2 suspects in recent armed robbery attempts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery driver that occurred August 31. Today, APD detectives arrested James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria. Each were charged with one count...
9/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jalon Jashawn Thomas, 19, 2435 Anita Drive — illegal possession of stolen firearms. Bond: $25,000. David Joseph Smith Jr., 44, 8117 Belfield Drive — two counts direct contempt of court; five counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $19,750.
Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a Coca-Cola delivery driver that occurred in Alexandria back on August 31. James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria, have each been charged with one count of aggravated...
Louisiana woman arrested after malnourished dogs found on property
A Lacassine woman was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's (JDPSO) deputies responded to allegations of malnourished dogs on her property.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022. Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia. Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child...
Alexandria Man Charged With Murder Faces Trial This Month
Alexandria, La - A trial is set for September 26th for Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria. Teasley is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Thair Zidan, an employee at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery, and trying to kill another employee at the store back in February 2017. The trial was originally set for July but Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that his client hadn't returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021. Three doctors at the time couldn’t reach a consensus on his mental health. In June of this year, Judge Chris Hazel found Teasley competent to stand trial during a status conference following a sanity hearing. But on July 11, the day before jury selection would begin, Guillot and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano both indicated that they would need more time to prepare. Teasley has been charged with more than 20 additional counts of violent crimes while being in jail awaiting trial.
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Man accused in shooting death captured in Sulphur
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Oakdale man in August was captured Tuesday in Calcasieu Parish by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle said marshals found Malcom Pugh, 21, attempting to hide at a residence in Sulphur. He was arrested without incident.
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving March shooting
The investigation led detectives to the corner of Compress Road and Hwy 182 where the shooting occurred. The victi
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body in Beauregard
Three men convicted of disposing of a woman’s body in a car in Beauregard Parish and lighting it on fire have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but court officials say they may serve much less than that behind bars. Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts...
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
LaSalle fatal shooting to go before Grand Jury, Pineville man released
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in LaSalle Parish are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 45-year-old. Stacy Shaw, of Trout, died as a result of a shooting that happened on Sept. 2, 2022. Deputies detained the suspected shooter, but as the sheriff’s office explains in the...
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Two arrested, two injured in separate Labor Day weekend stabbings
Jennings police are investigating two separate stabbings over the Labor Day weekend that sent two men to the hospital and led to two other men facing attempted murder charges. “Our detectives and patrolmen did a great job in quickly investigating these cases,” Police Chief Danny Semmes. “Though we are extremely short handed, our officers pulled together and worked the extra hours to quickly resolve both cases.”
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
LCPD investigates gun on campus, lockdown lifted
Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) were dispatched to 2700 block of Power Center Parkway regarding a person walking with a gun in hand around 3:32 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
