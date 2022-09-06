Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know
With gas prices still high, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have...
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
Truth About Cars
Porsche IPO Could Happen This Month
Volkswagen AG is moving forward with its plan to list a minority stake in Porsche, with the latest details suggesting that the initial public offering could manifest by this month – if not early October. It’s set to be one of the biggest IPOs ever. But it’s also sounding like Volkswagen Group may abandon the scheme if the larger political or economic situation continues to sour. Considering the continent’s present trajectory, that doesn’t sound like it’s beyond the realm of possibilities. However, the quick turnaround for the offering may mean VW can get out ahead of any social unrest and financial upheaval. Ideally, the automaker still wants to see the sale happen.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
Rivian and Mercedes-Benz Want to Build Electric Vans Together
RivianRivian looks to bank another big-time partner that can take it from startup to established automaker.
Ars Technica
Jeep will launch four all-electric SUVs in the US by 2025
Although Stellantis has been doing great business with electric vehicles across the pond—the company sold more BEVs than Tesla in Europe during the first half of 2022—it has only a small handful of plug-in hybrids for sale in the US. That is about to change, as the automaker has revealed plans for electrifying its top-selling Jeep brand.
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start
Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen’s new CEO plans to do exactly what got Herbert Diess axed
That saying can apply to many things: A martial artist throwing a punch, a baseball player taking a home-run swing, or a golfer hitting a ball. When it comes to a transition to electric mobility, is it the right strategy?. With Volkswagen having its first new AG CEO take the...
California’s Gas Car Ban Is Going to Make Electric Cars Better
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
CNBC
Jeep announces an all-electric Wrangler-inspired SUV as one of four new EVs by 2025
DETROIT – Jeep plans to launch four new all-electric SUVs in North America by 2025, including a luxury Grand Wagoneer and a Wrangler-inspired off-road vehicle called the Recon. The quintessential American SUV brand announced the new vehicles Thursday along with plans for half of its U.S. sales, and all...
Motley Fool
Ford's Dominance in Commercial Vehicles Can't Last Forever
Ford's E-Transit battery electric van commands 95% of the market. Ford's dominance won't last with the arrival of a number of competitors. Ford's position as the top-selling van manufacturer in the United States should remain intact, however. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Here's How Porsche's CEO Plans To Fix Volkswagen
In late July this year, Volkswagen announced that its Chairman of the Board of Management, Herbert Diess, would be replaced with Porsche's boss, Oliver Blume. Diess remained in his position until 1 September, leaving Blume with a title too long for a business card. Blume is now officially the "Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management and Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG."
FOXBusiness
Volkswagen to list Porsche in one of biggest IPOs in years
Volkswagen said Monday that it would list its iconic sports car maker Porsche in one of the biggest initial public offerings in years and a crucial test of investors’ confidence as high inflation and the war in Ukraine put a damper on the global economy. The offering could value...
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
TechCrunch
Boston’s ClearMotion funded by Nio Capital to switch on in-car metaverse in China
ClearMotion, a Boston-based company that aims to make car rides less bumpy and more fun, just raised $39 million led by Nio Capital, a mobility-focused venture capital fund established by William Li, the founder of Chinese electric vehicle upstart Nio. Getting backed by Nio Capital is a critical step in...
Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs
The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...
Ars Technica
Google Maps can now pick the most efficient route for EVs
Google Maps has pointed out "eco-friendly" routes for a while now. If you have a gas-powered car, the logic is something like the "smoothest" ride with the least stops and starts will have the best fuel efficiency. But what if you don't have a gas guzzler? Electric vehicles use the least power in basically the opposite situation: low-speed stop-and-go traffic.
