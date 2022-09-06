ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Use the Disney Halloween Text-to-Speech Voices

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). To celebrate the Halloween season, Disney Parks partnered with TikTok to release three text-to-speech voices inspired by characters...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Disney Parks Taps TikTok’s Text-to-Speech Feature

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Disney Parks teamed up with TikTok to bring three character voices to the video creation platform’s text-to-speech feature...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Sunset#Social Media Week Europe
AdWeek

Reddit Expands Leadership Team With New Hire, 2 Promotions

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Reddit bolstered its executive leadership team last week with one new hire and two internal promotions.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Kick Off Contest on Pinterest

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Actress and travel enthusiast Tia Mowry helped Chase and Marriott Bonvoy introduce the Boundless Bucket List Contest on...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

‘It’s Corn!’ Achieving Cultural Relevance Through a Vegetable

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). If you don’t understand the terms “Corn Kid” or “It’s Corn!” then you may have been living under...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
AdWeek

WhatsApp Debuts First End-to-End Shopping Experience With JioMart in India

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). WhatsApp teamed up with Jio Platforms in India to roll out the messaging application’s first end-to-end shopping experience...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

LinkedIn Adds More Ways to Keep Members Informed About Potential Job Matches

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). LinkedIn rolled out several tools last week aimed at keeping its members abreast of potential job opportunities.
JOBS
AdWeek

Whalar Is Elevating the Next Generation of Creators

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Whalar recognizes that the life of a content creator consists of more than promoting skincare products, conducting fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-Hpnotiq, the eye-catching blue liqueur and Grammy nominated recording artist and talented multihyphenate Guapdad 4000, are inviting those over 21 to enter the #HPNOVERSE, an exclusive augmented reality destination that welcomes people into the world of Hpnotiq—complete with an AR camera app with a variety of experiences, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs and an opportunity to win concert prizes. Consumer will also be invited to join a scavenger hunt to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience at physical locations in their local markets, using QR codes. Visit the Hpnoverse here.
INTERNET
AdWeek

One Step Closer: Twitter Begins Testing Edit Tweet Feature

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). The feature Twitter users have been clamoring for pretty much since the platform debuted in July 2006 moved...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Twitter Tweaks Onboarding to Birdwatch Pilot, Visibility of Notes

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Twitter detailed two updates to Birdwatch, the pilot program where invited contributors flag potentially misleading information in tweets...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Why Marketers Still Aren’t Sold on Social Shopping

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). The pandemic was fuel to the digital advertising economy, as homebound shoppers spent hours online, some for the...
SHOPPING
AdWeek

Off Madison Episode Three: Changing Course With Cannabis

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. The narrative behind cannabis has shifted tremendously, from being considered a dangerous gateway drug to being one of the fastest-growing modern industries. But who...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy