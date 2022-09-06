-Hpnotiq, the eye-catching blue liqueur and Grammy nominated recording artist and talented multihyphenate Guapdad 4000, are inviting those over 21 to enter the #HPNOVERSE, an exclusive augmented reality destination that welcomes people into the world of Hpnotiq—complete with an AR camera app with a variety of experiences, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs and an opportunity to win concert prizes. Consumer will also be invited to join a scavenger hunt to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience at physical locations in their local markets, using QR codes. Visit the Hpnoverse here.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO