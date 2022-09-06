Read full article on original website
AdWeek
FX’s Atlanta Is the Festival Pass Sponsor for Twitch Livestream of Afropunk Brooklyn 2022
FX's Atlanta secured the Festival Pass sponsorship for Twitch's exclusive livestream of Afropunk Brooklyn 2022, which will take...
AdWeek
Working With Creators of Color for The First Time? Adjust Your KPIs
Diversity, representation and inclusivity have significantly improved in the influencer marketing space over the past few years. If...
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Use the Disney Halloween Text-to-Speech Voices
To celebrate the Halloween season, Disney Parks partnered with TikTok to release three text-to-speech voices inspired by characters...
AdWeek
Disney Parks Taps TikTok’s Text-to-Speech Feature
Disney Parks teamed up with TikTok to bring three character voices to the video creation platform's text-to-speech feature...
AdWeek
Reddit Expands Leadership Team With New Hire, 2 Promotions
Reddit bolstered its executive leadership team last week with one new hire and two internal promotions.
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
AdWeek
Chase, Marriott Bonvoy Kick Off Contest on Pinterest
Actress and travel enthusiast Tia Mowry helped Chase and Marriott Bonvoy introduce the Boundless Bucket List Contest on...
AdWeek
‘It’s Corn!’ Achieving Cultural Relevance Through a Vegetable
If you don't understand the terms "Corn Kid" or "It's Corn!" then you may have been living under...
AdWeek
Bloomingdale's Creates Futuristic Virtual Store to Celebrate 150th Anniversary
Bloomingdale's is celebrating its 150th birthday with a futuristic concept that its namesake founder would have had a...
AdWeek
WhatsApp Debuts First End-to-End Shopping Experience With JioMart in India
WhatsApp teamed up with Jio Platforms in India to roll out the messaging application's first end-to-end shopping experience...
AdWeek
LinkedIn Teams Up With IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle on Third-Party Certification
LinkedIn kicked off a third-party certification initiative last week with partners IBM, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle to enable...
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Do You Qualify for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data even when users turned off their...
AdWeek
LinkedIn Adds More Ways to Keep Members Informed About Potential Job Matches
LinkedIn rolled out several tools last week aimed at keeping its members abreast of potential job opportunities.
AdWeek
Whalar Is Elevating the Next Generation of Creators
Whalar recognizes that the life of a content creator consists of more than promoting skincare products, conducting fashion...
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-Hpnotiq, the eye-catching blue liqueur and Grammy nominated recording artist and talented multihyphenate Guapdad 4000, are inviting those over 21 to enter the #HPNOVERSE, an exclusive augmented reality destination that welcomes people into the world of Hpnotiq—complete with an AR camera app with a variety of experiences, one-of-a-kind digital NFTs and an opportunity to win concert prizes. Consumer will also be invited to join a scavenger hunt to unlock a one-of-a-kind experience at physical locations in their local markets, using QR codes. Visit the Hpnoverse here.
AdWeek
One Step Closer: Twitter Begins Testing Edit Tweet Feature
The feature Twitter users have been clamoring for pretty much since the platform debuted in July 2006 moved...
AdWeek
Twitter Tweaks Onboarding to Birdwatch Pilot, Visibility of Notes
Twitter detailed two updates to Birdwatch, the pilot program where invited contributors flag potentially misleading information in tweets...
AdWeek
Why Marketers Still Aren’t Sold on Social Shopping
The pandemic was fuel to the digital advertising economy, as homebound shoppers spent hours online, some for the...
AdWeek
Off Madison Episode Three: Changing Course With Cannabis
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. The narrative behind cannabis has shifted tremendously, from being considered a dangerous gateway drug to being one of the fastest-growing modern industries. But who...
