Torrey Pines football wins big

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

The Torrey Pines High School varsity football team won its first game of the season Sept. 2 in a 35-0 blanking of Rancho Bernardo in front of a packed home crowd decked out in red, white and blue for Military Appreciation Night.

Quarterback Remi Baere completed 5 of 7 passes for 133 yards and Alex Taylor rushed 11 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Captain Max Griffiths and Beau Rowan also scored rushing touchdowns. The defense got in on the scoring action with a blocked punt by Carson Kuehnart—Ryan Valenzano covered it up for a touchdown. On defense, Andy Livingston led with 14 tackles. The victory was new Head Coach Robby Collins' first win.

The 1-2 Falcons next take on Poway on the road on Sept. 10. Their next home game will be Sept. 30 against Carlsbad.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

