ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

By Kate Brumback, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u95it_0hkcQuwA00

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.

A security camera outside the elections office in rural Coffee County captured their arrival. The footage also shows that some local election officials were at the office during what the Georgia secretary of state’s office has described as “alleged unauthorized access” of election equipment.

Security footage from two weeks later raises additional alarms — showing two people who were instrumental in Trump’s wider efforts to undermine the election results entering the office and staying for hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiHdC_0hkcQuwA00

The security video from the elections office in the county about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta offers a glimpse of the lengths Trump’s allies went to in service of his fraudulent election claims. It further shows how access was facilitated by local officials who are entrusted with protecting the security of elections while raising concerns about sensitive voting technology being released into the public domain.

Georgia wasn’t the only state where voting equipment was accessed after the 2020 presidential election. Important information about voting systems also was compromised in election offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Colorado. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including complete copies of hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

“The system is only as secure as the people who are entrusted to keep it secure,” said lawyer David Cross, who represents plaintiffs in a long-running lawsuit over Georgia’s voting machines.

The Coffee County security footage was obtained through that lawsuit, which alleges that Georgia’s touchscreen voting machines are vulnerable to attack and should be replaced by hand-marked paper ballots. The suit long predates and is unrelated to false allegations of widespread election fraud pushed by Trump and his allies after the 2020 election.

The alleged breach in Coffee County’s elections office also has caught the attention of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing an investigation into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Last month, Willis cited the Coffee County activity, among other things, when she sought to compel testimony from Sidney Powell, an attorney who was deeply involved in Trump’s effort to undo the election results.

Emails and other records show Powell and other attorneys linked to Trump helped arrange for a team from data solutions company SullivanStrickler to travel to Coffee County, which Trump won by nearly 40 percentage points.

The surveillance video, emails and other documents that shed light on what happened there in January 2021 were produced in response to subpoenas issued in the voting machine lawsuit and were obtained by The Associated Press. Parts of the security video appear to contradict claims by some of the local officials:

— Footage captures Cathy Latham, then chair of the Coffee County Republican Party, arriving at the elections office shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol. Just a few weeks earlier, she was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state and declaring that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

A few minutes after her arrival, she is seen outside greeting SullivanStrickler chief operating officer Paul Maggio and two other people. Less than 10 minutes later, she escorts two other men into the building.

The video shows her leaving the elections office just before 1:30 p.m., roughly two hours after she greeted the SullivanStrickler team. She returns a little before 4 p.m. and then leaves around 6:15 p.m.

Latham said under oath during a deposition in August that she stopped by the elections office that evening for “Just a few minutes” and left before 5 p.m. Pressed on whether she had been there earlier in the day, Latham said she couldn’t recall but suggested her schedule as a teacher would not have allowed it.

A lawyer for SullivanStrickler said in an email attached to a court filing that Latham was a “primary point of contact” in coordinating the company’s work and “was on site” while that work was done.

Robert Cheeley, a lawyer for Latham said in an emailed statement that his client doesn’t remember all the details of that day. But he said she “would not and has not knowingly been involved in any impropriety in any election” and “has not acted improperly or illegally.”

— The video also shows Eric Chaney, a member of Coffee County’s election board, arriving shortly before 11 a.m. the same day and going in and out several times before leaving for the night around 7:40 p.m. Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the voting machine lawsuit wrote in a court filing that a photo produced by SullivanStrickler’s COO shows Chaney in the office as the copying is happening.

During a deposition last month, Chaney declined to answer many questions about that day, citing the Fifth Amendment. But when an attorney representing the county reached out to him in April regarding questions from the The Washington Post, Chaney wrote, “I am not aware of nor was I present at the Coffee County Board of Elections and Registration’s office when anyone illegally accessed the server or the room in which it is contained.” Chaney resigned from the elections board last month, days before his deposition.

Attempts to reach Chaney by phone were unsuccessful, and his lawyer did not respond to an email seeking comment.

— About two weeks after the initial breach, video shows Misty Hampton — then the county elections director — arriving at the elections office at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 18, when it was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She unlocked the door and let in two men — Doug Logan and Jeff Lenberg, who have been active in efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Logan founded Cyber Ninjas, which participated in a partisan and ultimately discredited review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona. The two men remained inside until just after 8 p.m. and then spent more than nine hours there the next day. Lenberg returned for brief visits on at least three more days later that month.

Hampton resigned as elections supervisor in February 2021 after elections board officials said she falsified her timesheets. Attempts by the AP to reach her were unsuccessful.

In a statement released by its attorney, SullivanStrickler said the company was retained by attorneys to forensically copy voting machines used in the 2020 election and had no reason to believe they would ask its employees to do anything improper.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it opened an investigation in March and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance last month. State officials have said the system remains secure because of multiple protections in place.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Grand Jury Examining Election Data Breach in Georgia

(TNS) — A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia election breach: What we know

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Coffee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Coffee County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

Warnock, Walker creep toward debating in senate race

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker may be getting closer to debating in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Warnock said Wednesday that he will participate in the debate if Walker agrees to another forum Warnock wants, the latest turn in a monthslong debate over debates. But later Wednesday, […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WSAV News 3

Exclusive: One-on-one with gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s gubernatorial race is heating up with both Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams planning campaign stops across the state to win votes. Democrats say Abrams helped Georgia flip blue for the 2020 presidential race and senate races but now it will be up to voters who will decide the state’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Roofing company GAF plans $146M Georgia plant, hiring 135

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A roofing company plans to build a factory in the south Georgia city of Valdosta, investing $146 million and hiring 135 workers over the next six years. GAF, a unit of privately held Standard Industries of New York, made the announcement Wednesday. Construction is supposed to start this fall, with production […]
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Local#Local Election#Election Fraud#State
East Tennessean

TRUE CRIME COLUMN: the story of Bo Dukes

This past week, Bo Dukes, of Georgia, was issued the judicial decision of no new trial. He covered up the murder and helped dispose the body of Ocilla, Georgia, teacher and beauty queen, Tara Grinstead. Grinstead was thirty at the time of her death in October of 2005. She spent...
OCILLA, GA
WCTV

Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday. The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up. Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters. Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Atkinson Co. district attorney addresses truancy issues

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - During the last two school years, many Atkinson county students had up to 40 unexcused absences from school. The district attorney wants that to end. Between 50 to 100 parents received a letter that demanded them to show up at the courthouse or face a possible arrest warrant.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Understanding Georgia's "slow poke law"

If you’ve ever driven on roadways through Southwest Georgia, chances are you have been behind someone going slow in the left lane. The "slow poke" law that went into effect in Georgia in 2014 aims at decreasing traffic crashes as a result of road rage. "Basically you're slowing down...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy