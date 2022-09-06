Read full article on original website
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV, NBC’s online streaming app, is a relative newcomer in a crowded and growing field of streaming apps. It’s become surprisingly popular, though, as cheap way to stream classic NBC shows like The Office and 30 Rock as well as new shows and movies and live news and sports. Peacock is a but unique in that it’s both an on-demand streaming service like Hulu or Netflix while also offering a selection of live TV channels, despite costing much less than any of the best live TV streaming services — but is there a Peacock TV free trial? Let’s find out.
Roku adding Bluetooth headphone support in OS 11.5 update
Roku today announced Roku OS 11.5, which promises the addition of a number of features to the home screen and search experience that should make what already is considered to be the easiest streaming experience to be that much more helpful. Those who own one of three of the best Roku devices will now be able to listen via Bluetooth headphones.
Is there a Netflix free trial? Everything you need to know
Even if you’re not big into streaming, you’ve almost certainly heard of Netflix. And although it’s not quite as dominant as it once was in a very crowded streaming market, Netflix is still a household name. But it’s definitely not the cheapest service out there (especially if you want to enjoy your shows and movies in 1080p or 4K). Because of this, you might be looking around for a Netflix free trial so you can explore the platform before you hand over any cash, or at least a Netflix deal so that you don’t have to pay full price. Here’s the scoop.
Yes, Instagram is playing sound even when it’s muted – here’s how to fix it
Look, we all use Instagram in situations where we probably shouldn’t. We open the app and scroll through the feed or tap through Stories spontaneously — even when we’re around other people and need to do so silently. That used to not be much of a problem — on the iPhone, just keep your phone’s mute switch flipped down and Instagram stays silent. Except, that doesn’t work anymore.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7
This year’s Apple Watch Series 8 and last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 are strikingly similar, both offering a vast array of fitness and functionality that far exceed any competing smartwatch brand currently available. The biggest distinctions between the Watch 7 and Watch 8 are some high-end health and safety features that Apple has added to the newest model.
State of Play September 2022: how to watch, what to expect
Hot off the heels of Nintendo’s Direct announcement, PlayStation is holding a surprise State of Play this week. An official PlayStation blog states that the upcoming stream is set to be somewhat of a pre-show for the impending Tokyo Game Show event on September 15-18. There’s going to be a lot of focus on PlayStation’s Japanese partners as well as some updates on Sony’s latest VR headset.
My 5 favorite iOS 16 features (and 1 I hate) after using it for two months
After months of public and developer betas, iOS 16 is finally available as a free update for anyone with a modern iPhone. Apple released its final build of iOS 16 on September 12, bringing with it all of the features we’ve heard about for months. There’s the new lock screen interface, upgraded Focus modes, and edit/unsend features in iMessage — just to name a few of the highlights.
