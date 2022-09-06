ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXT5o_0hkcQsAi00

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Honda and the HBCU community will celebrate the return of Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) to a live event format Saturday, February 18, 2023, showcasing spectacular marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The premiere marching band event for HBCUs, HBOB also will be held in a new location when the invitational showcase takes place for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live showcase event has not been held since 2020. Previous HBOB events were held in Atlanta.

“I am proud of the special relationship Honda has with HBCUs,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda. “Born out of more than three decades of collaboration on programs that support and celebrate the dreams of HBCU students as the next generation of Black leaders, we continue to build on our relationship with HBCUs in new and meaningful ways. In 2023, we will take Honda Battle of the Bands to an HBCU campus and look forward to sharing our inspirational HBCU journey with loyal HBOB fans and society.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uvqab_0hkcQsAi00
Prairie View A&M is one of the schools on the ballot to participate in the Honda Battle of The Bands.

“We are extremely excited that Alabama State University has been selected as the site for the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “By bringing the popular event to the ASU campus, Honda has advanced and strengthened its longstanding support of the nation’s HBCUs. The ASU stadium will provide a perfect setting for the Honda Battle of the Bands; and I know that with the support of Hornet Nation, the City of Montgomery and HBOB fans, the event will be a great success.”

In support of the live event, the 2023 program will include digital activations, pre-event activities in the host city of Montgomery, and the Honda Royal Fleet featuring select HBCU homecoming royalty.

Tickets are on sale now at www.hondabattleofthebands.com .

The post Honda Battle of the Bands moving to Montgomery, AL appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

Cathy Simmons
2d ago

I echo as a graduate of ASU I over joyed to see this event continued and ASU is the location. ASU and Montgomery has soooooo much to offer. A - S - A - S - ASU!!!!

Reply
2
Related
thebamabuzz.com

ANNOUNCING: Battle of the Bands is live at an HBCU campus for first time—Feb. 18, 2023 in Montgomery

For the first time since 2020, Honda Battle of the Bands will return to a live event format. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will compete in Battle of the Bands for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University in Montgomery. Keep reading for the details.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama

The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Local Women Selected for ‘Focus Empowered’ 40 Over 40 Awards

OPELIKA — Robyn Bridges, from Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Auburn Univeristy, and Opelikian Tiffany Gibson were recently named as honorees of the Focus Empowers second annual 40/40 Awards. Focus Empowers, a non-partisan women’s organization based in Mobile, Alabama, has selected the 40 honorees last month. These awards honor and celebrate...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Country Star Stopping In Prattville Prior To Opry Appearance

Singer, songwriter and Alabama native Adam Hood is bringing his act to Prattville on Thursday September 8th. Hood will return to Carl's Country in Prattville as he prepares to perform at the historic Grand Ole Opry in October. The Prattville performance is part of a tour in which Hood is promoting the upcoming release of his fifth studio album Bad Days Better.
PRATTVILLE, AL
extrainningsoftball.com

The Trojan Becomes an Owl: A Smart(t) Move

Since 2011, the name Taylor Smartt has been associated with Troy softball. First as a player, then as a volunteer assistant and full-time assistant coach, then as an interim head coach during the 2022 season; Smartt held nearly every role possible at her alma mater. Smartt’s resume, even her accent,...
TROY, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State University#Honda Battle Of The Bands#Marching Band#Hbob#American
elmoreautauganews.com

Kadence Horton, of Prattville, selected as Outstanding Female Recruit at MMI

Congratulations to Kadence Horton, of Prattville, who is a member of Charlie Company at Marion Military Institute. MMI recently had their Cresting Ceremony for the new recruits and Kadence Horton was selected as the female Outstanding Recruit of the Cycle. Each company selected a female and male recipient. There were...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia draws region foe Bullock County for homecoming

Alumni will be back in town this week as Andalusia (3-0, 1-0 4A Region 2) goes for its fourth straight win in a homecoming matchup with Bullock County (2-1, 0-1) Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The two schools square off for the eighth time on the gridiron. The Bulldogs...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Frieda Cross is committed to Fort Deposit

The Town of Fort Deposit, located in the southern portion of Lowndes County, is known for its beginnings as supply depot during the Creek Indian War when General Ferdinand J. Claiborne engaged the Creeks at the Battle of The Holy Ground, but is now known primarily for Calico Fort, the arts and crafts festival each April, and for Priester’s Pecans, located just off Interstate 65 where locals and weary travelers alike stop for lunch or to buy their famous pecan pies, gifts, and baked goods. In a quieter part of town there is a small printing business that once housed The Lowndes Signal and still houses Cross Printing, owned by Frieda Cross.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Honda
Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

World’s Largest Peanut Boil: Sold Out

Late on Sunday afternoon, two cars “came trickling in” around the same time at the World Largest Peanut Boil in Luverne. The occupants had great goober expectations. Those in one car left happy. Those in the other car left disappointed. “It came down to that; we just didn’t...
LUVERNE, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Hornets scoreless versus Montgomery Academy

On September 2, 2022, the Bullock County Hornets faced the Montgomery Academy Eagles. Bullock County High School started the season with a 2-0 record, but they took on a squad that played in the 3A State Championship last season (lost to Piedmont 27-18). It was a wet night at home,...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

2 Birmingham men killed in weekend crash in Autauga County

Two Birmingham men were killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the victims as Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez, 24, Evangalist A. Alfredo, 28. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the wreck happened at 6:40 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65, about three miles north...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery. The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell. “We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Botanic in Opelika now open, offering various services

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you are looking for a date night getaway, a market, or even some plants, Botanic in Opelika is now open and can provide all your needs in one spot. Botanic offers various services, starting with their Greenhouse, which consists of hundreds of different plants, a Market where they serve fresh pastries and coffee, and a shop that houses local vendors. You can also make reservations to dine at the Grille, southern cuisine in a unique setting.
OPELIKA, AL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy