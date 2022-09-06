POLICE LOG: 9-7-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrest

Remington Polonia , 34, of 23 Delford St., was arrested and charged with violating a city knife ordinance and shoplifting by asportation, 3rd offense at 11:44 p.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 9:11 a.m. Monday at Ellis Street and School Street; at 7 p.m. Monday at Boston Street and Franklin Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 12 a.m. Monday at 3 N. Common Terrace; at 1:47 a.m. Monday at 56 Sagamore St. #2.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 9:51 a.m. Monday at 27 Union St.; at 10:33 p.m. Monday at 2 Kingsley Terrace; at 12:51 a.m. Monday at 20 State St.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 11:19 a.m. Monday at 405B Western Ave.; at 11:45 a.m. Monday at 163 Blossom St.

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 9:04 p.m. Monday at 29 Robinson St.

Thefts

A report of a robbery at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday at Lynn Shore Drive.

A report of larceny at 5:37 p.m. Monday at 15 Franklin St. #38.

A report of shoplifting at 10:35 p.m. Monday at 780 Lynnway.

PEABODY

Arrest

Danny F Marckini , 32, of 33 Holten St. Apt. #1, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, 3rd offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct at 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Summons

Avi Fanini , 23, of 9 Ethel Ave., is being summoned for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 12:35 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 6:44 p.m. Sunday at 210M Andover St.; at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at 79 Lynnfield St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:38 a.m. Sunday at 33 Centennial Drive and 7 Summit St.; at 1:26 p.m. Sunday at 35 Clement Ave.; at 8:04 p.m. Sunday at 1 Andover St.; at 3:27 p.m. Monday at 403 Lynnfield St.; at 7:59 p.m. Monday at Forest Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 8:54 p.m. Monday at 210A Andover St. Apt. #135A.

A report of harassment at 5:47 p.m. Sunday at 9 ½ Northend St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 4:29 p.m. Monday at 418 Lynnfield St.

Larceny

A report of larceny at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 90 Central St. Apt. #1R.

