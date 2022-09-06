Read full article on original website
WKRC
Motorcyclist seriously injured in White Oak crash
WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in White Oak Thursday,. The person was reportedly riding north on Colerain Avenue and struck a vehicle that was turning onto Sheldon Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The...
WKRC
Police arrest man accused of shooting woman in West Chester apartment
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in West Chester Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Fountains Boulevard Wednesday afternoon after a woman had been shot. The woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her injuries are not...
WKRC
West Chester shooting: 911 caller said gunman went into wrong building
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester Police said they're still investigating the motive for the shooting of a woman in an apartment Wednesday afternoon. According to a call to 911 from someone at the apartment, the gunman made a mistake. "I guess he got the wrong building." The caller...
WLWT 5
Second arrest made in connection to 2018 shooting death of 16-year-old Hamilton girl
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairfield Township Police Department has announced the arrest of a second person in connection with the 2018 death of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar. Garcia-Tovar was shot and killed in the 7500 block of Wildbranch Road in Tyler's Creek Townhomes on July 23, 2018. Officials said...
Hit-and-run turns into chase and discovery of missing Ohio girl
"She was reported missing on August 16 of this year. And turned up here with a person that is a convicted pedophile," said Lt. TJ Stewart, St. Clairsville Police.
West Virginia woman charged in Kentucky DUI crash involving child
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child endangerment, after a crash with a child in the vehicle in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. 2022, at the intersection of Cold Fork and Turkey Creek Road in the […]
WKRC
Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
oilcity.news
West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
WKRC
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
WSAZ
Frontier offering reward in copper thefts
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
Human remains found in West Virginia State Forest
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
Where to get free Narcan in West Virginia for Save a Life Day
Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day, when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose before it turns deadly.
Metro News
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
WKRC
Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
WTAP
West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This labor day weekend, U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem was laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery. This brought closure to his family after years of uncertainty. “For me, it’s an honor to tell my story because it’s a true story, it’s a sad story,...
