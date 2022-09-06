ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lookout, WV

WKRC

Motorcyclist seriously injured in White Oak crash

WHITE OAK, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in White Oak Thursday,. The person was reportedly riding north on Colerain Avenue and struck a vehicle that was turning onto Sheldon Avenue. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The...
WHITE OAK, OH
WKRC

Armed robber accused of targeting same convenience store 4 times

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is accused of robbing the same Forest Park Speedway station four different times. Keith Bray is charged with robbing the convenience store on Northland Boulevard in February, March, August and September. During each robbery, Bray was allegedly armed with a knife. He'd tell the clerk...
FOREST PARK, OH
oilcity.news

West Virginia resident dies in motorcycle crash near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A West Virginia resident died of injuries sustained in a crash on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Casper on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Patrick McKeever, 58, died in the crash, WHP Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. One other person was injured in the crash.
CASPER, WY
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
DUNLOW, WV
WKRC

Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
DADE COUNTY, GA
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WSAZ

Frontier offering reward in copper thefts

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Biggest Little Fair in Ohio kicks off Thursday with the Harvest Home Parade

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Biggest Little Fair in Ohio is back in Cheviot beginning Sept. 8. The Harvest Home Fair is a tradition that dates to the early 1800s when a local farmer began an annual festival to celebrate the harvest. The first official Harvest Home Fair was in 1860 and it now takes 23 committees to get this together and planning begins in early February.
CHEVIOT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This labor day weekend, U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem was laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery. This brought closure to his family after years of uncertainty. “For me, it’s an honor to tell my story because it’s a true story, it’s a sad story,...
MILITARY

