Bixby Public Schools Breaks Ground On New High School

Bixby Public Schools broke ground on a new multi-million-dollar high school on Tuesday.

School leaders said this new facility will not only have enough space for all 1,200 students, but it will also give those kids a taste of college life.

The Bixby superintendent said students will have access to the latest technology that will help them succeed in class and get them ready for the future.

Superintendent Rob Miller said the $72 million project, which is funded through bond money, will help the district keep up with the growth the city is seeing.

“When this building opens in 2024, two of the classes will have more than 600 students so we have experienced an 18 percent growth in just the last two years here in Bixby," Miller said.

Miller said even though the school will have 60 traditional classrooms, they want to give students that taste of college by having community rooms, a research hub, and health and wellness space.

“It’s just going to be looking forward in terms of what students need to be well educated for twenty-first century jobs,” Miller said.

Freshman Aaliyah Bernal said she’s excited to see the new additions to the high school and is looking forward to walking into the new building for the first time.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of new cool things like new classrooms and more teachers and definitely a lot more students,” Bernal said.

Bixby said it expects the new campus to be completed in 2024.