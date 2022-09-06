ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
RACELAND, LA
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
RACELAND, LA
WWL-TV

One person killed in Marrero shooting

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
MARRERO, LA
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigating Westbank murder

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say

A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
CHALMETTE, LA
truecrimedaily

La. man convicted of raping teen while her mother was restrained in another room

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was found guilty last week of raping his girlfriend's daughter and threatening her while he lived with the two women. The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Morgan Ratley guilty of first-degree rape and sexual battery on Sept. 1. The conviction comes almost exactly three years after he was indicted.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO investigating shooting death in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred on the evening of September 7, 2022 in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
RACELAND, LA
