houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
WDSU
Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into cars in Metairie, JPSO arrests one juvenile
METAIRIE, La. — Exclusive video given to WDSU from a Metairie resident shows masked suspects with a gun, breaking into their car in a normally quiet area. JPSO said they were able to arrest one juvenile on Tuesday after seeing a group burglarizing cars earlier that night. Neighbors in...
Slidell cops pursue New Orleans carjacking suspects
Late Tuesday night around 10:30pm, Slidell Police responded to the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive in reference to a carjacking, which had just occurred.
Louisiana daycare worker arrested, accused of cruelty to a juvenile
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 50-year-old Dionne Gasery Warren was accused of cruelty to a juvenile.
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
WWL-TV
One person killed in Marrero shooting
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Marrero that claimed the life of a male victim. Deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies located...
JPSO investigating Westbank murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
NOLA.com
61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say
A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
La. man convicted of raping teen while her mother was restrained in another room
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was found guilty last week of raping his girlfriend's daughter and threatening her while he lived with the two women. The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Morgan Ratley guilty of first-degree rape and sexual battery on Sept. 1. The conviction comes almost exactly three years after he was indicted.
houmatimes.com
LPSO investigating shooting death in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred on the evening of September 7, 2022 in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff's office investigating report of 'large cat' on the loose
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a 'large cat' on the loose in Houma. The sheriff confirmed only one person reported Thursday night what they believed to be was a large cat, possibly a tiger, on the loose on Hollywood Road. The...
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
NOLA.com
Actions of JPSO deputy who took woman down by the hair deemed 'reasonable and acceptable'
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has determined that the actions of a deputy captured on video last year grabbing a woman by the hair and slamming her to the ground after responding to reports of a street fight in River Ridge were “both reasonable and acceptable.”. The incident,...
WDSU
Man accused of holding a woman and a toddler at gunpoint in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into a woman's home and holding her and a toddler at gunpoint in Algiers. According to police, Lemar Harris, 28, broke into a woman's home on the 2000 block...
Standoff near St. James High School ends peacefully
According to deputies, the incident happened on Champion Drive.
Two dead in Tuesday afternoon shooting
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive, off the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
NOLA.com
Kenner police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting outside convenience store
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting outside a Kenner convenience store are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Victim Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner was shot about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive on Sept. 3.
Two men dead after double shooting in Little Woods :NOPD
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.
