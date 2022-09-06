ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Fox17

Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools

A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lodi Township, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
wlen.com

Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
ADRIAN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns

(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Rural Internet#High Speed Internet#Fed#Co Owner Diuble Equipment
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Tracking inspections of iconic Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rats

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sign on Lafayette Coney Island's door is a rare site. It reads: "Sorry we're closed." It's the disappointment being felt all across metro Detroit. “I woke up dreaming about Coney Island, and I happen to pick up my phone and I was reading the local news," lifelong Detroiter Marsha Henderson told 7 Action News.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike

(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy