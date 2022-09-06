Read full article on original website
Fox17
Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
HometownLife.com
Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools
A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County voters divided over public transportation millage on November ballot
(WXYZ) — Oakland County residents are divided over the upcoming November 8th ballot. One of the hot topics is the proposal that aims to enhance the county's public transportation system. If voted in, funding from a new public transportation millage will create and extend new routes to connect local...
wlen.com
Hotel Company No Longer Interested in Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – The hotel company that the City of Adrian said was interested in purchasing the Adrian Inn after the City was finished using it has changed their mind. Administrator Greg Elliott talked to WLEN News after the Commission’s pre meeting study session Tuesday night…where he broke the news to the public…
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
Tv20detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns
(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
Tv20detroit.com
Southwest Detroit coalition working to stop abuse of dangerous inhalant 'whippets'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One puff from a whippet can give someone a 30-second high, but the damage done to the human body and a community can last much longer, according to Goya Diaz of the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation. Diaz is also part of the large group of concerned...
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Tv20detroit.com
Re-homing of iconic Detroit bandshell behind schedule, but moving forward
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We first told you about efforts to save a piece of Detroit music history in December of 2020, when a petition circulated to save the bandshell from the old State Fairgrounds. The structure was originally on the chopping block for demolition when the city sold the...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Tv20detroit.com
Tracking inspections of iconic Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rats
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sign on Lafayette Coney Island's door is a rare site. It reads: "Sorry we're closed." It's the disappointment being felt all across metro Detroit. “I woke up dreaming about Coney Island, and I happen to pick up my phone and I was reading the local news," lifelong Detroiter Marsha Henderson told 7 Action News.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
Developer proposes new Ann Arbor roundabout, all-electric homes
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda and the developer is proposing more public benefits now, including $1.2 million to build a new roundabout. The commission will hold a public hearing on the so-called...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike
(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
