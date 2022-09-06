ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

newsfromthestates.com

Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha

School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public School students return to meet new friends, see new faces

MILWAUKEE — On a chilly Tuesday morning after a long Labor Day weekend, students across Milwaukee returned to classrooms across Milwaukee. "I'm going to make new friends," said Ava Rupert, a new student at Maryland Avenue Montessori School. She'll also see new faces. Milwaukee Public Schools are going mask-optional...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School

MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Radio Ink

New Radio Milwaukee Leader

Maxie Jackson III has been named Executive Director of non-commercial WYMS-FM, Milwaukee. Jackson most recently served as Chief Content Officer for New England Public Media. “Maxie is a public media powerhouse,” said Erickajoy Daniels, chair of the Radio Milwaukee executive director search committee. “From programming to management to audience development, he brings comprehensive and national experience to the role of executive director. Our board of directors is thrilled to be bringing Maxie to Milwaukee and looks forward to the impact he will have on the organization and the city at large.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
Q985

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bench dedicated in four-year-old girl's memory at Kenosha school

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kimberly and Brian Schneider were stunned when their daughter, Livy, passed away in March 2018, just one month and a day after her fourth birthday. “She was our firstborn,” Kimberly Schneider said. “She loved being outside, she loved the Disney princesses… God, she was just was everything to us.”
KENOSHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe; Green Alert canceled

MILWAUKEE — A veteran who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. Officials said 41-year-old David Matthew Joecks left his Greenfield residence around 10 a.m. to go to a job interview on East Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. Joecks had the interview and left the businesses sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Family and friends told authorities they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4244 N 42nd Place

2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
MILWAUKEE, WI

