newsfromthestates.com
Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha
School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
WISN
Milwaukee Public School students return to meet new friends, see new faces
MILWAUKEE — On a chilly Tuesday morning after a long Labor Day weekend, students across Milwaukee returned to classrooms across Milwaukee. "I'm going to make new friends," said Ava Rupert, a new student at Maryland Avenue Montessori School. She'll also see new faces. Milwaukee Public Schools are going mask-optional...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS groundbreaking at Washington High School
MILWAUKEE - Washington High School is slated to begin work on the replacement of the existing track and athletic field. Slated improvements are made possible by federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, fundraising efforts of Common Ground, the MPS Foundation and numerous grants. Project highlights include:. Installation...
2 local schools take different approaches to keep cell phones out of classrooms
Let’s go ‘360’ to explain why two school districts have strict policies when it comes to prohibiting cell phones.
Radio Ink
New Radio Milwaukee Leader
Maxie Jackson III has been named Executive Director of non-commercial WYMS-FM, Milwaukee. Jackson most recently served as Chief Content Officer for New England Public Media. “Maxie is a public media powerhouse,” said Erickajoy Daniels, chair of the Radio Milwaukee executive director search committee. “From programming to management to audience development, he brings comprehensive and national experience to the role of executive director. Our board of directors is thrilled to be bringing Maxie to Milwaukee and looks forward to the impact he will have on the organization and the city at large.”
CBS 58
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
School bus route issues escalate in Franklin School District
Parents were notified Wednesday that 18 routes have been canceled for at least the next three weeks. The school district works with First Student bus company.
Milwaukee's Latino population galvanizes huge population boom
As the city of Milwaukee sees its population drop in the 2020 U.S. Census, one community surges to new heights.
Local mom of 2 completes GED course, shares inspiring story for teen moms
Nine years ago Demy Vargas never pictured herself where she is today. The then 17-year-old had gotten pregnant her junior year of high school and eventually dropped out of school.
CBS 58
Culvers and Kwik Trip engagement photo goes viral on social media
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan, set...
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Police chief expresses concerns with ‘ongoing influx of new community members’
The City of Whitewater Common Council Tuesday received a presentation from Police Chief Dan Meyer, addressing, according to the agenda, an “increase in new members to the community, opportunities to connect with new members, and safety issues.”. The presentation centered around statistics associated with what has been described by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
This Wisconsin County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Street festival 'TosaFest' returns to Wauwatosa this weekend
TosaFest will return to the streets of the Village of Wauwatosa this weekend after several years of being in Hart Park.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
spectrumnews1.com
Bench dedicated in four-year-old girl's memory at Kenosha school
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kimberly and Brian Schneider were stunned when their daughter, Livy, passed away in March 2018, just one month and a day after her fourth birthday. “She was our firstborn,” Kimberly Schneider said. “She loved being outside, she loved the Disney princesses… God, she was just was everything to us.”
CBS 58
Milwaukee County hosting hiring event at Zoofari Conference Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Department of Health & Human Services is hiring human service workers and youth correctional officers. Anyone looking for a new job can learn more at the Zoofari Conference Center at 9715 W. Bluemound Road in...
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe; Green Alert canceled
MILWAUKEE — A veteran who hadn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. Officials said 41-year-old David Matthew Joecks left his Greenfield residence around 10 a.m. to go to a job interview on East Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee. Joecks had the interview and left the businesses sometime between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. Family and friends told authorities they...
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
