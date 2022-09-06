Flooding is hitting Rhode Island pretty hard right now and one person decided to get some video evidence of it. This is some heavy-duty flooding and it’s no laughing matter. This viral video indicates just how bad it is on the streets there. You can see some people push a car out of the flooded street. Another car appears to be stuck in the rain. Flooding like this might take place in other areas of the United States regularly. Rhode Islanders are not part of that group. Well, take a look at what this person shot with his camera on Monday. It’s quite a sight to see.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO