Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
Better Sewage Management in Warwick Helps Upgrade Part of Greenwich Bay for Shellfishing
WARWICK, R.I. – Enjoy shellfishing in Greenwich Bay? Thank a sewer. Last week state leaders announced they were upgrading 180 acres in the western portions of Greenwich Bay to conditional approval for shellfishing. That area had previously exceeded federal limits of fecal coliform bacteria – used as an indicator of potential sewage contamination – starting in 2002.
Rhode Island mopping up after heavy flooding
Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island's congressional delegation are asking the federal government for help after heavy flooding rendered roadways across the state impassable Monday afternoon.
Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many
PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
Heavy downpours cause several issues across Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heavy downpours Monday and continued rain Tuesday caused several issues in the capital city. A building at 215 Peace St. in Providence collapsed. Someone who was inside at the time caught the frightening moments on camera. We're told everyone made it out of the building uninjured, but the developer tells NBC 10 they've got their work cut out for them.
New parking lot entrance coming to East Matunuck State Beach
The DEM said construction on an additional parking lot entrance at the popular South Kingstown beach will begin next Tuesday.
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
After Damaging Floods in RI, Senator Asks for Quick Federal Aid
As Rhode Island continued to be inundated by rain Tuesday, one of its U.S. senators asked the White House for urgent federal aid. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service report, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. And a flood warning remained in effect in northern parts of the state, extending into Massachusetts and Connecticut.
GoLocalProv
Warwick Sues Fire Sprinkler Vendor for $574K After Water Damage at City Hall
The City of Warwick has sued a fire sprinkler vendor in federal court, after it said a system failure resulted in more than half a million dollars in water damage to City Hall in 2018. The case filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island on...
Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain
A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
WATCH: Rhode Islanders Stunned as Flooding Completely Washes Out Streets
Flooding is hitting Rhode Island pretty hard right now and one person decided to get some video evidence of it. This is some heavy-duty flooding and it’s no laughing matter. This viral video indicates just how bad it is on the streets there. You can see some people push a car out of the flooded street. Another car appears to be stuck in the rain. Flooding like this might take place in other areas of the United States regularly. Rhode Islanders are not part of that group. Well, take a look at what this person shot with his camera on Monday. It’s quite a sight to see.
Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
PHOTOS: Flash flooding closes RI roadways
Roadways including I-95 and Route 10 became completely blocked by floodwaters, leaving drivers stranded for hours.
I-95, Route 10 reopen after massive flooding
A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Northern RI and the West Bay. The entire area remains under a Flood Watch.
SouthCoast Got Rain, but Was It Enough to Squash the Drought?
This has been, by far, the driest summer in my memory here on the SouthCoast, but don't take my word for it. Just take a look around at the brown lawns all over the area. A green lawn is a losing battle this summer. For weeks, ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest...
Wilmington Under Boil Water Advisory After E. Coli Detected in System
A boil water advisory is in place in Wilmington, Massachusetts, after E. coli bacteria was detected in the water system. The bacteria can make people sick, especially children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. It's a sign that fecal matter may have made its way into Wilmington's water system.
Department of Transportation director says amount of rainfall ‘exceeded capacity of drainage system’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the intense rainfall was the main culprit of flooding that shut down to major thruways Monday. During a virtual news conference Monday evening, Alviti said the rainfall exceeded the capacity of the drainage system on Interstate...
Providence post office closed due to flooding
Full retail and PO Box service for Elmwood customers is available at the Washington Park Post Office at 1284 Broad St. in Providence, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
