Providence, RI

wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
ecori.org

Better Sewage Management in Warwick Helps Upgrade Part of Greenwich Bay for Shellfishing

WARWICK, R.I. – Enjoy shellfishing in Greenwich Bay? Thank a sewer. Last week state leaders announced they were upgrading 180 acres in the western portions of Greenwich Bay to conditional approval for shellfishing. That area had previously exceeded federal limits of fecal coliform bacteria – used as an indicator of potential sewage contamination – starting in 2002.
WARWICK, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Updated Drought Monitor: Improvements for many

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WLNE) — After torrential, flooding rain impacted parts of the area on Monday, improvements can be seen in this week’s Drought Monitor update. The highest rainfall totals were seen in Providence County and that is where the area has gone from extreme drought conditions down to severe and even down to moderate drought conditions.
Turnto10.com

Heavy downpours cause several issues across Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Heavy downpours Monday and continued rain Tuesday caused several issues in the capital city. A building at 215 Peace St. in Providence collapsed. Someone who was inside at the time caught the frightening moments on camera. We're told everyone made it out of the building uninjured, but the developer tells NBC 10 they've got their work cut out for them.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

After Damaging Floods in RI, Senator Asks for Quick Federal Aid

As Rhode Island continued to be inundated by rain Tuesday, one of its U.S. senators asked the White House for urgent federal aid. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service report, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. And a flood warning remained in effect in northern parts of the state, extending into Massachusetts and Connecticut.
CRANSTON, RI
NECN

Building Collapses in Providence Amid Heavy Rain

A building came crashing down Monday evening in Providence, Rhode Island, as heavy rain inundated the region. Providence police said there was a large response to the building collapse at 215 Peace Street, resulting in a number of surrounding streets and intersections being blocked off. Everyone has been asked to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rhode Islanders Stunned as Flooding Completely Washes Out Streets

Flooding is hitting Rhode Island pretty hard right now and one person decided to get some video evidence of it. This is some heavy-duty flooding and it’s no laughing matter. This viral video indicates just how bad it is on the streets there. You can see some people push a car out of the flooded street. Another car appears to be stuck in the rain. Flooding like this might take place in other areas of the United States regularly. Rhode Islanders are not part of that group. Well, take a look at what this person shot with his camera on Monday. It’s quite a sight to see.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island to repave Interstate 295 from Warwick to Cumberland

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the entire stretch of Interstate 295 from the Massachusetts state line to Warwick will be repaved. The project will cost about $36 million, and it will be done in two phases. The first phase will be...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Wilmington Under Boil Water Advisory After E. Coli Detected in System

A boil water advisory is in place in Wilmington, Massachusetts, after E. coli bacteria was detected in the water system. The bacteria can make people sick, especially children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. It's a sign that fecal matter may have made its way into Wilmington's water system.
WILMINGTON, MA

