ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow

Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Washington Examiner

'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Welcome to the border crisis, Washington, DC

Politicians in Washington, D.C., are experiencing a sudden rash of xenophobia. Incensed by the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants, they are now complaining that the governors of Texas and Arizona, who offered those immigrants a free ride to Washington, have turned their cities into border towns. Welcome to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
borderreport.com

Nearly 500 migrants apprehended in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in South Texas encountered three large groups of migrants this weekend totaling nearly 500 people, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday. Border agents came across 373 migrants in two groups in Starr County, including 130 unaccompanied children, CBP said.
STARR COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Buses Of Migrants Takes Toll On Nation's Capital

The Mayor of Washington, DC is declaring a public emergency over the illegal immigrants being bused from Texas. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city is creating a Migrant Services Office to streamline help. About 8,000 illegal migrants have been dropped off by the state of Texas over a span of...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Deportation#Daca#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Democrats

Comments / 0

Community Policy