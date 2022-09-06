Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke Calls Out “Motherfucker” Who Laughed Over Uvalde Mass Shooting
Beto O’ Rourke isn’t just calling out Texas’s loose gun restrictions. He’s calling out hecklers too. During a Wednesday campaign event at a town hall in Mineral Falls, Texas, the Democratic candidate for governor erupted when someone in the audience laughed during remarks about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
How these migrants are faring 1 week after Texas paid to bus them out of state
CNN’s Gary Tuchman catches up with migrants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent by bus from his state to cities across the US in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Daily Beast
‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow
Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
What Polls Say About Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott 2 Months Before Election
The newest University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll on August 28 showed Abbott leading O'Rourke by seven points, 49 percent to 42 percent.
Washington Examiner
'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
Migrant crisis on Southwest border will worsen, congressman says
Gonzales: Communities forced to deal with migrant releases as cartels take advantage of administration’s mixed messages, keep sending people to U.S.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to the border crisis, Washington, DC
Politicians in Washington, D.C., are experiencing a sudden rash of xenophobia. Incensed by the arrival of hundreds of illegal immigrants, they are now complaining that the governors of Texas and Arizona, who offered those immigrants a free ride to Washington, have turned their cities into border towns. Welcome to the...
Texas Gov. Abbott sends buses of migrants to third Democratic-run city: Chicago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has now sent buses filled with migrants to a third major city run by Democrats: Chicago.
D.C. mayor declares public emergency in response to migrant buses
In a statement, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office called the buses sent by Texas's and Arizona's Republican governors “a political stunt.”
borderreport.com
Nearly 500 migrants apprehended in Rio Grande Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in South Texas encountered three large groups of migrants this weekend totaling nearly 500 people, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday. Border agents came across 373 migrants in two groups in Starr County, including 130 unaccompanied children, CBP said.
iheart.com
Buses Of Migrants Takes Toll On Nation's Capital
The Mayor of Washington, DC is declaring a public emergency over the illegal immigrants being bused from Texas. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city is creating a Migrant Services Office to streamline help. About 8,000 illegal migrants have been dropped off by the state of Texas over a span of...
No longer young, ‘dreamers’ uneasily watch a legal challenge
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Juliana Macedo do Nascimento signed up for an Obama-era program to shield immigrants who came to the country as young children from deportation, she enrolled at California State University, Los Angeles, transitioning from jobs in housekeeping, child care, auto repair and a construction company.
