Thurston County, WA

Chronicle

In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners

The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis PCLI Optometrist Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Chehalis optometrist Dr. David Stanfield, from the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), has received the 2022 “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Great Western Council of Optometry. Stanfield began his practice in the Northwest at PCLI in 1988 and served as OD director from 2013 to 2021. During...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Scripts Written for Rochester High School Donated to Library

When students at Rochester High School started the school year this week, they had some new selections at their school library. Doug and Elizabeth West, the duo behind the high school’s theater productions, donated bound copies of four scripts written by Elizabeth West for Rochester High School’s theater department. The donation included two copies each of “Rosie the Riveter,” “The Pied Piper,” “The Buccaneer Bride” and “Christmas Carole”.
ROCHESTER, WA
ncwlife.com

Kent school teachers union declines six-figure average salary proposal

(The Center Square) – The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have seen average salaries surpass $100,000 in two years. KEA established that they are striking to ensure: smaller classroom sizes and caseloads, improvements to services such...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Wilma Bell: 1930-2022

Wilma Loretta Bell went to Heaven on September 2, 2022. She was 91 years old, born November 21, 1930 to James William (Willie) and Nellie Marie Dean in Leachville, Arkansas. The family moved to southern Missouri, the Ozarks, when she was 2 years old. In Missouri she met and married...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Wheeler: 1954-2022

John Matthew Wheeler, 67, was called home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his home in Olympia, Washington. John was born Sept. 8, 1954, at Centralia General Hospital to Jack and Barbara Wheeler. He grew up in Centralia where he graduated from Centralia High School in 1972.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater donates vacant house to housing non-profit

Tumwater will donate an empty house at 6541 Henderson Boulevard SE to Homes First, a non-profit corporation based in Washington. Tumwater’s city council approved the donation after they agreed to authorize Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a sale agreement with the non-profit during a city council meeting yesterday, September 7.
TUMWATER, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Personal Injury Law Firm Fuller & Fuller Celebrates 50 Years in Business as a Locally-Owned and Operated Family Business

Many of Olympia’s longstanding businesses have developed a legacy in the community through their family values and commitment to service. Fuller & Fuller, a locally owned and operated personal injury law firm, is celebrating their 50th year in business throughout 2022. To commemorate this milestone, owner Marya Fuller is giving away 50, $100 gift card to community members. Visit their website to enter to win today!
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022

• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years

A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Agencies Urge Fire Safety as Weekend Wind Event Raises Wildfire Risk Across Washington

The Lewis County Fire Marshal has invalidated all burn permits in Lewis County as weekend forecasts for an east wind event, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, are expected to drastically increase wildfire risk across Washington. All land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning remain restricted until further notice. “The current...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

