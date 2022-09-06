Read full article on original website
In Focus: Southwest Washington Fair Association Raffle Winners
The Southwest Washington Fair Association held two raffles at the fair last month. The first raffle was for a train engine toy box full of toys, school supplies and puzzles. It was won by Lee Coumbs, of Centralia. The second raffle was for a $200 gift certificate to use at...
Yelm, September 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yelm. The Gig Harbor High School soccer team will have a game with Yelm High School on September 08, 2022, 17:00:00. The Gig Harbor High School soccer team will have a game with Yelm High School on September 08, 2022, 19:00:00.
New Tractor for Salvation Army in Centralia Means More Fresh Produce for Community
A brand new tractor is bound to elicit the same excitement as a new car, boat or any other piece of useful, stylish gear. But for the Salvation Army in Centralia Thursday morning, the delivery of their new machine meant more than just the chance to farm in style. On...
Lewis County: Juvenile Justice Center Renovation Project Reaches Milestone
The expansion and renovation of the Lewis County Juvenile Court and Administration Building at 1255 SW Pacific Ave. in Chehalis reached a milestone on Wednesday, according to a news release from the county. Completion of upgrades to the interior of the building allowed for the return of youth to the...
Chehalis PCLI Optometrist Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
Chehalis optometrist Dr. David Stanfield, from the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute (PCLI), has received the 2022 “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Great Western Council of Optometry. Stanfield began his practice in the Northwest at PCLI in 1988 and served as OD director from 2013 to 2021. During...
Scripts Written for Rochester High School Donated to Library
When students at Rochester High School started the school year this week, they had some new selections at their school library. Doug and Elizabeth West, the duo behind the high school’s theater productions, donated bound copies of four scripts written by Elizabeth West for Rochester High School’s theater department. The donation included two copies each of “Rosie the Riveter,” “The Pied Piper,” “The Buccaneer Bride” and “Christmas Carole”.
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
ncwlife.com
Kent school teachers union declines six-figure average salary proposal
(The Center Square) – The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have seen average salaries surpass $100,000 in two years. KEA established that they are striking to ensure: smaller classroom sizes and caseloads, improvements to services such...
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
In Loving Memory of Wilma Bell: 1930-2022
Wilma Loretta Bell went to Heaven on September 2, 2022. She was 91 years old, born November 21, 1930 to James William (Willie) and Nellie Marie Dean in Leachville, Arkansas. The family moved to southern Missouri, the Ozarks, when she was 2 years old. In Missouri she met and married...
Tumwater paraprofessionals making ‘poverty wages,’ authorize strike if contract negotiations fail
How much do you think a paraprofessional working six to seven hours a day providing one-to-one support to children with special needs, behavioral issues, or who are working through trauma or abuse make a month?. For Tumwater School District paraprofessional of 17 years, Meagan Ready, that monthly income comes out...
Reader’s Lens: ‘High School Football in Western Washington in an Image’
Local photographer John Anders captured this fantastic photograph as the Napavine and Adna junior varsity teams played in Adna on Monday. “High school football in western Washington in an image,” he wrote to The Chronicle. Napavine won 32-6. To submit a photograph for potential publication in The Chronicle,...
Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock Holding Meeting on Wind Turbines
An informational meeting concerning proposed county code changes and the potential installation of new wind turbines will be held by Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Baw Faw Grange in Curtis. The grange is located on 995 Boistfort Road. The code in question revolves...
In Loving Memory of John Wheeler: 1954-2022
John Matthew Wheeler, 67, was called home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his home in Olympia, Washington. John was born Sept. 8, 1954, at Centralia General Hospital to Jack and Barbara Wheeler. He grew up in Centralia where he graduated from Centralia High School in 1972.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater donates vacant house to housing non-profit
Tumwater will donate an empty house at 6541 Henderson Boulevard SE to Homes First, a non-profit corporation based in Washington. Tumwater’s city council approved the donation after they agreed to authorize Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a sale agreement with the non-profit during a city council meeting yesterday, September 7.
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Personal Injury Law Firm Fuller & Fuller Celebrates 50 Years in Business as a Locally-Owned and Operated Family Business
Many of Olympia’s longstanding businesses have developed a legacy in the community through their family values and commitment to service. Fuller & Fuller, a locally owned and operated personal injury law firm, is celebrating their 50th year in business throughout 2022. To commemorate this milestone, owner Marya Fuller is giving away 50, $100 gift card to community members. Visit their website to enter to win today!
Death Notices:: Sept. 8, 2022
• ANNA LUCILLE STURDIVANT, 89, Centralia, died Aug. 20 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in the George Washington Venue. A burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
White Pass Highway Shopper to Publish Final Issue After 47 Years
A weekly publication available from Naches to Centralia is publishing its final issue. The Packwood-based White Pass Highway Shopper has been publishing since 1976, focusing on outdoors activities, tourism information and local news and advertising. “The next issue Sept. 7, 2022, of the Highway Shopper will be our last,” the...
Agencies Urge Fire Safety as Weekend Wind Event Raises Wildfire Risk Across Washington
The Lewis County Fire Marshal has invalidated all burn permits in Lewis County as weekend forecasts for an east wind event, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, are expected to drastically increase wildfire risk across Washington. All land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning remain restricted until further notice. “The current...
‘This Place Is Sacred to Us’: Offut Lake Landowners Want Higher Taxes to Fix Water Quality Issues
Over a dozen Offut Lake property owners told the Thurston County Board of Commissioners last week that they want to be taxed to help reduce toxic algae blooms and weed growth. The landowners spoke in support of their petition to form an Offut Lake Management District during a Board of Commissioner meeting.
