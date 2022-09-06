ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Diaz says the UFC is acting like he called for the Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want”

By Josh Evanoff
 2 days ago
Guy Goodpasterjr
2d ago

I'm 200% team Diaz even if he loses the match he still wins and I've enjoyed everything he's done for the sport khamzat bout to feel Stockton slap few times on the 10th LETS GO DIAZ

Jon Doe
2d ago

Main thing going for Nate is that man has heart, just like Couture, and you can never count him out til it's over. Hope Nate brings home that W for possibly his last UFC fight

Mykull B
2d ago

I don't think Diaz will win, but he did beat Connor at one point. You just never know in fighting, anything could happen, anyone could win at any time!! Kind of crappy the UFC gives him that fight for his last one!

