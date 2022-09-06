ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike

(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State researchers using neck bandages to detect concussions

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's hard to stay on the field when you have a concussion, but Michigan State University researchers are working on a piece of equipment that will detect concussions while on the field. “Every year, across colleges or across high schools, people who experience concussive events...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns

(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan fall color update: Week of September 8th

LANSING, Mich. — After last year's lackluster fall foliage season, many are wondering what this year will bring? Let's dive into everything related to Michigan's fall color season!. First and foremost, last year was an exceptionally warm fall across much of the state. September 2021 was more than four...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving

(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself. Police say the man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Michigan Avenue when he was captured on video by another concerned driver. They arrested him at his home on September 7, police say.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
FERNDALE, MI

