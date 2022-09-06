Read full article on original website
Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
Southwest Detroit coalition working to stop abuse of dangerous inhalant 'whippets'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One puff from a whippet can give someone a 30-second high, but the damage done to the human body and a community can last much longer, according to Goya Diaz of the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation. Diaz is also part of the large group of concerned...
Eastern Michigan University files lawsuit over faculty strike
(WXYZ) — Professors at Eastern Michigan University will remain on the picket line Thursday morning as the fight for a negotiation deal has moved from the bargaining table to the courtroom. On Wednesday, Eastern Michigan University filed a lawsuit against EMU professors in hopes of forcing them back into...
Michigan State researchers using neck bandages to detect concussions
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's hard to stay on the field when you have a concussion, but Michigan State University researchers are working on a piece of equipment that will detect concussions while on the field. “Every year, across colleges or across high schools, people who experience concussive events...
Visual artist adds color to Michigan State University's study lounge
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mila Lynn’s work has been seen not only across the state but around the world. Now, the mid-Michigan visual artist is sharing her talent with the campus of Michigan State University. Lynn painted two murals inside the study lounge of the Eugene C. Eppley...
Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns
(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
Historic 'Detroit Unity Bell' from old city hall restored, on display at Eastern Market
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A piece of Detroit's history has been restored to its former glory is and now back on display to the public for all to see. The Detroit Unity Bell was unveiled in Eastern Market this week. The bell was originally housed inside the old city hall...
Michigan fall color update: Week of September 8th
LANSING, Mich. — After last year's lackluster fall foliage season, many are wondering what this year will bring? Let's dive into everything related to Michigan's fall color season!. First and foremost, last year was an exceptionally warm fall across much of the state. September 2021 was more than four...
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial. Police say Erric Morton had thousands of videos in his possession, and some included kids. Now, the investigation is focused on identifying and finding his victims.
Truck, supplies stolen from Detroit nonprofit helping underserved communities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit was robbed of their truck and dozens of schools supplies over the weekend. The organization is called Hey Ya'll Detroit. Founder Charmane Neal says they provides basic needs to minority and low-income communities. Neal says she parks the truck in a specific spot...
500 Eastern Michigan University professors on strike following deadlock in contract negotiations
(WXYZ) — Just 10 days into the new fall semester, classrooms will likely be empty as 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University are on strike. This comes as contract negotiations between teachers and the university reached a deadlock. Walter Kraft, a spokesperson with EMU says the university is...
Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
NACTOY semifinalists to be announced at North American International Auto Show in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The semifinalists for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year are expected to be announced during the North American International Auto Show’s media days. According to a press release, about 47 cars, trucks and utility vehicles are eligible candidates for the 2023...
Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old with autism, bipolar and schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a 15-year-old boy who has autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Zion Silas was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Stoepel Street near Livernois. Police say Silas left his home without permission and did not return. He's...
Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving
(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself. Police say the man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Michigan Avenue when he was captured on video by another concerned driver. They arrested him at his home on September 7, police say.
Re-homing of iconic Detroit bandshell behind schedule, but moving forward
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We first told you about efforts to save a piece of Detroit music history in December of 2020, when a petition circulated to save the bandshell from the old State Fairgrounds. The structure was originally on the chopping block for demolition when the city sold the...
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
Atwater Brewery hosting 25th anniversary party this weekend: 'A celebration of all things Detroit'
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with a block party at its historic Rivertown location. Detroit's largest craft brewer was founded in 1997 as Atwater Block Brewery. Originally, Atwater had a focus to bring back the Bohemian-style beer produced by Stroh's in the mid...
'She was relatable': WSU professor discusses Queen Elizabeth II's footprint
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world, including metro Detroit, is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Janine Lanza, an associate professor in the history department at Wayne State University, joined 7 Action News Thursday evening to discuss the impact the queen had on so many lives. "I think...
VIDEO: EMU professors on strike following deadlock in contract negotiations
(WXYZ) — At least 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University are on strike following a deadlock in contract negotiations between teachers and the university. This is not the first time employees at EMU have gone on a strike. The last protest happened in 2006 and lasted two weeks.
