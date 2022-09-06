You have the right to sue your employer, but your lawyer will explain that you need to exhaust other complaint procedures first. South Carolina is an at-will employment state, which means that an employer can fire anyone at any time without providing any reason. However, there are limits to this rule and often enough the real reason you were fired is illegal. If that is the case, you need to consult with an experienced South Carolina employment lawyer and file a complaint.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO