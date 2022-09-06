ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WRDW-TV

Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina

Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Boeing grant aims to offset housing pressure in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Corporation and the South Carolina Community Loan Fund are partnering to combat the housing crisis in the Lowcountry. Boeing gave $250,000 to the Coastal Community Foundation, which will go towards two efforts underway by the North Charleston Affordable Housing Initiative. A portion will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

Group working to fill thousands of open jobs across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Workforce Development Month, and employers across South Carolina are trying to fill thousands of open positions. Leaders with SC Works say, South Carolina, like many others, is experiencing ‘the great resignation,’ leading to a shortage of workers. Throughout the month, SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Employment […]
JOBS
WYFF4.com

What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
AGRICULTURE
WCNC

South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
TECHNOLOGY
WYFF4.com

Latino Newspaper publishes last edition after 26 years of service

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A local newspaper is closing up shop after 26 years. Wilfredo Leon is from Puerto Rico and moved to South Carolina in the '80s. Over the course of time, he noticed something was missing. "Seeing what was going on in the Hispanic community, I saw the...
SOCIETY
legalreader.com

Can I Sue My Employer for Wrongful Termination in South Carolina?

You have the right to sue your employer, but your lawyer will explain that you need to exhaust other complaint procedures first. South Carolina is an at-will employment state, which means that an employer can fire anyone at any time without providing any reason. However, there are limits to this rule and often enough the real reason you were fired is illegal. If that is the case, you need to consult with an experienced South Carolina employment lawyer and file a complaint.
LAW
FOX Carolina

South Carolina to not tax forgiven student loans

120 year old Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. One person dies in Greenville County crash. Prisma's new at home medical kit. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Prisma Health is launching innovative medical exam kits.
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate...
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC

