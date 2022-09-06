SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If two words were to encapsulate the climate situation in the American west, it would have to be drought and wildfire. It has been an exceptional week for California, with record heat torching the state and explosive wildfires breaking out. Sacramento experienced it's hottest day on record Tuesday, as its downtown readings measured 116 degrees. The same day all time record high temperatures torched the region, the explosive Mosquito Fire broke out, which is currently mapped at 6,780 acres at 0% containment.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO