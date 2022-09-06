Read full article on original website
Northwest Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens due to bird flu
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend...
California politicians fight over future use of power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said the threat of rolling blackouts is a result of failed Democratic policies, calling it “completely avoidable and predictable.”. “The bottom line is we're not prepared in the way that we need to be," Gallagher said. "And we're lucky that...
California Drought: Cal Fire adjusting to an uncertain future for wildfires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If two words were to encapsulate the climate situation in the American west, it would have to be drought and wildfire. It has been an exceptional week for California, with record heat torching the state and explosive wildfires breaking out. Sacramento experienced it's hottest day on record Tuesday, as its downtown readings measured 116 degrees. The same day all time record high temperatures torched the region, the explosive Mosquito Fire broke out, which is currently mapped at 6,780 acres at 0% containment.
Price of Care: Taken by the State | Episode Four of an ABC10 Originals five-part docuseries
Instead of being protected, California's conservatorship system ultimately cost one young man his life. This story contains disturbing images.
California Wildfire: Mosquito Fire update for Placer, El Dorado counties - Sept. 7
The Mosquito Fire has forced evacuations in portions of Placer and El Dorado counties. The California wildfire continues to grow.
Fear of lights going out pushed Diablo Canyon extension over the finish line
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a state that largely supports climate policy, lawmakers passed and the governor signed legislation extending the life of the state’s last remaining nuclear plant. The argument: Someone has to keep the lights on. In the final hours of the legislative session last week, extending...
Struggling to stay cool at night? Try these tips
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in the midst of a record-breaking heatwave and many are feeling the heat - especially when it's time to sleep. Dangerously high low temperatures are causing problems for many across the region, especially for those who already have trouble sleeping. "Anything that interrupts...
Here's what groups are most susceptible to heat-related illness and why
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is currently experiencing one of its most extreme heat waves ever recorded with record breaking temperatures of up to 116 degrees tearing through Northern California and the Central Valley. Amid severely high temperatures, experts warn those exposed to the heat to stay cool and look...
CA Medical Board seeks to suspend license for Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who appeared on Amazing Race
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has accused a Chula Vista labor and delivery doctor who finished 7th on Season 27 The Amazing Race, of committing gross negligence in three instances, one of which resulted in a stillbirth and two others that involved the infants suffering major injuries.
