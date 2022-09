September 8, 2022 – A fast moving storm created a sudden tornado warning for portions of the Santa Fe College Service district. A tornado warning is more severe than a tornado watch. A tornado warning means that there has been either radar or visual confirmation of a tornado in the immediate area. Because the path of the storm included part of the service district, the college’s Emergency Notification System (ENS) was activated.

