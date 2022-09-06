ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Blount football players rally in support of embattled first-year coach

Blount High School football players came out in support of their head coach in a social media video posted Thursday night. First-year Leopards head coach Josh Harris has been put on paid administrative leave after a video surfaced late last week that appeared to show him spanking a student-athlete in the Blount lockerroom.
High School Football Player Dies After Going Unconscious During Game: 'We Love You So Much'

Yahir Cancino, a student at Dalhart High School in Texas, died this weekend after suffering a medical emergency during a junior varsity football game A Texas high school football player has died following an injury he sustained during a junior varsity game last week. Yahir Cancino, a student at Dalhart High School, lost consciousness during a game on Sept. 1, according to a letter from Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd that was shared on social media. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Cancino's family said the athlete was...
Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
College football world mourns death of former head coach

The college football world got some sad news as former Kentucky Wildcats and Baylor Bears head football coach Guy Morriss passed away. Lex18 reports that Morriss passed away on Tuesday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 71 years old. Morriss was an offensive line specialist who...
Houston Football Mom Goes After Player Who Tackled Her Son

A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old's mother filed a police report...
Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game

A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
