wdhn.com
Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale. This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In...
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Blount football players rally in support of embattled first-year coach
Blount High School football players came out in support of their head coach in a social media video posted Thursday night. First-year Leopards head coach Josh Harris has been put on paid administrative leave after a video surfaced late last week that appeared to show him spanking a student-athlete in the Blount lockerroom.
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
High School Football Player Dies After Going Unconscious During Game: 'We Love You So Much'
Yahir Cancino, a student at Dalhart High School in Texas, died this weekend after suffering a medical emergency during a junior varsity football game A Texas high school football player has died following an injury he sustained during a junior varsity game last week. Yahir Cancino, a student at Dalhart High School, lost consciousness during a game on Sept. 1, according to a letter from Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd that was shared on social media. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Cancino's family said the athlete was...
Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
High School Student, 15, Left Paralyzed After Attempting Tackle During First Football Game
A high schooler from Minnesota may be permanently paralyzed after he suffered a severe injury during a football game this month. Bloomington Jefferson High School freshman Ethan Glynn was "unable to feel anything" after he went for a tackle during a football game on Sept. 2, organizers wrote on a CaringBridge page set up for the 15-year-old and his family.
Multiple High School Football Games Moved to Thursday
Week 3 of high school football was expected to kick off across West Alabama on Friday night at 7 p.m. CST. However, due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday, multiple games have been pushed up to Thursday. Below is the current list of games for this week for...
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thecomeback.com
College football world mourns death of former head coach
The college football world got some sad news as former Kentucky Wildcats and Baylor Bears head football coach Guy Morriss passed away. Lex18 reports that Morriss passed away on Tuesday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 71 years old. Morriss was an offensive line specialist who...
iheart.com
Houston Football Mom Goes After Player Who Tackled Her Son
A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old's mother filed a police report...
Everything Mike Norvell said on Wednesday about practice, reviewing LSU, and injuries
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media after his team’s Wednesday practice. Norvell reviewed the 24-23 victory over LSU on Sunday in New Orleans, La. at the Caesars Superdome. He also looked ahead to what is next for his team. The full video is...
BBC
Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game
A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain. Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons. Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain...
BET
Dawn Staley Details Why She Decided To Cancel South Carolina’s Series With BYU Following Racist Verbal Abuse Incident
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has reportedly made the decision to cancel a home-and-home series with BYU following a racist incident that happened during a volleyball match at the Utah school. According to ESPN, Staley learned of the account of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson’s experience at...
