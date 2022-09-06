Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
More Than 69,000 People Are Experiencing Homelessness in LA – An Uptick From Last Count
In L.A.’s first homeless count during the pandemic, the numbers are still going up. But officials say there’s a “flattening of the curve.”
All Los Angeles schools were hit by a huge ransomware attack
One of the largest school districts in the US has confirmed it has been hit by a major ransomware attack. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), which encompasses more than a thousand schools, 26,000 teachers and 600,000 students, confirmed the apparently wide-ranging attack, but is yet to identify the culprit.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents at Boyle Heights rally criticize LAUSD for response to heat wave, lack of green space
Parents held a rally at Lorena Street Elementary School in Boyle Heights on Wednesday to call for more green space on campus, a problem they claim the Los Angeles Unified School District is slow to fix. The LAUSD countered that they’ve kept children out of the heat for long periods of time and in air-conditioned […]
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
Bass Linked to USC Bribery and Fraud Case
Rep. Karen Bass, the leading contender in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, is one of two influential politicians who received full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 from USC's social work program, the Los Angeles Times is reporting Thursday.
Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption
The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Street Vendor Bill, Heat Relief, Cheap Fast Eats In Pasadena
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, September...
nypressnews.com
Former L.A. controller Laura Chick blasts candidate Kenneth Mejia as an ‘extremist’
Former Los Angeles City Controller Laura Chick waded into the Nov. 8 race for her old job on Tuesday, issuing an open letter that accused candidate Kenneth Mejia of being an extremist who is “unfit for public office.”. Chick, who served as controller from 2001 to 2009 and built...
randomlengthsnews.com
County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s landmark Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack
The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citywatchla.com
An Open Letter From Former City Controller Laura Chick To The People Of Los Angeles
Sadly so many distrust their elected leaders. In a 2021 Gallup poll, less than half of U.S. adults (44%) say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in people who hold or are running for public office. We must remember that it is our responsibility as voters...
‘I Want to Clear Your Name’: Vindictive Prosecution Alleged in Federal Gun Case Linked to Los Angeles Police Detective’s Homicide Probe
Four months into their representation of a woman in a seemingly routine gun case, public defenders in Los Angeles notified federal prosecutors of what they described as a fundamental problem: A police detective instigated the charges as revenge for their client’s refusal to cooperate in a homicide probe. The...
spectrumnews1.com
No official timeline on closure of Men’s Central Jail
On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men’s Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn’t have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
Headlines: San Fernando Man Attempts to Bake Bread in Car During Heat Wave; ‘Porch Pirate’ Disguised As Amazon Worker
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Baking a traditional Icelandic bread using a hot car in the Valley in place of an underground oven. [Seismogenic]
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD classes resume after cyberattack
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District was experiencing a "fairly normal school day" Tuesday following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news briefing.
spectrumnews1.com
California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee
MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
Comments / 0