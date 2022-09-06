ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TechRadar

All Los Angeles schools were hit by a huge ransomware attack

One of the largest school districts in the US has confirmed it has been hit by a major ransomware attack. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), which encompasses more than a thousand schools, 26,000 teachers and 600,000 students, confirmed the apparently wide-ranging attack, but is yet to identify the culprit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
KFI AM 640

Bass Linked to USC Bribery and Fraud Case

Rep. Karen Bass, the leading contender in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, is one of two influential politicians who received full-tuition scholarships valued at nearly $100,000 from USC's social work program, the Los Angeles Times is reporting Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Heats Up With Charges of USC Corruption

The summer lull is officially over in the race for Los Angeles mayor, as both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso have come out of the gate after Labor Day with accusations of corruption involving USC. Caruso, the billionaire mall developer, finished second in the June primary and is trailing in the polls, and needs to do something to change the trajectory of the race. On Thursday, he held a press conference at the Grove to highlight an L.A. Times story that draws a link between Bass and an ongoing federal corruption case at USC. In doing so, he also took a swipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

County Announces Major Milestone in Guaranteed Income Program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County's landmark Breathe: LA County's Guaranteed Income Program is underway, with 1,000 participants selected and now receiving $1,000 a month stipend, which will continue for the next three years. The participants range in age from 18 to 91 and live in communities throughout the County, speaking languages including Armenian, Cantonese, Farsi, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and English.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. "Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies," the district said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

'I Want to Clear Your Name': Vindictive Prosecution Alleged in Federal Gun Case Linked to Los Angeles Police Detective's Homicide Probe

Four months into their representation of a woman in a seemingly routine gun case, public defenders in Los Angeles notified federal prosecutors of what they described as a fundamental problem: A police detective instigated the charges as revenge for their client's refusal to cooperate in a homicide probe. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

No official timeline on closure of Men's Central Jail

On June 22, 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to implement the closure of the Men's Central Jail. Supervisor Kathyrn Barger cast the single dissenting vote. She warned that the county doesn't have enough treatment resources to adequately help inmates battling addiction or mental illness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD classes resume after cyberattack

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District was experiencing a "fairly normal school day" Tuesday following a weekend cyberattack on its information technology systems that has led to a federal investigation and instructions for teachers, staff and students to change their district passwords, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news briefing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

California fires destroy structures, force residents to flee

MICHIGAN BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings were in place Thursday in Placer...
CALIFORNIA STATE

