The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have the extra votes to end a threatened filibuster by Republican Sen. Tom Davis. Davis, the chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague and all Democratic senators to oppose the proposed ban. Davis said he promised his daughters he would not vote to make South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban stricter because women have rights, too.
Louisiana woman claims she was denied an abortion after fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition
A pregnant woman in Louisiana alleges that she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Anti-Abortion Activists and 2 Unborn Children File Novel Petition with Supreme Court Seeking to ‘Clarify’ Whether Fetuses Have Standing to Sue in U.S. Courts
The U.S. Supreme Court should take up the issues of fetal personhood and prenatal rights, a group of anti-abortion activists said Tuesday, arguing a years-old Rhode Island ruling denying the unborn standing to sue should be vacated in light of the landmark Dobbs decision. In their 46-page petition for writ...
Pregnant Black Woman Serving Four Years For Protest Comments, Will Have Her Sentence Reconsidered
Brittany Martin, a pregnant Black woman serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests, will have her sentence reconsidered. El Paso Inc. reports Martin, a South Carolina resident, was found guilty of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner over comments she made to police at a racial justice protest. Martin’s lawyers now request a shorter sentence due to increasing concerns about her and her unborn child.
Michigan's 90-year-old abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it.
South Carolina Senate Moves to Further Restrict Access to Abortions
(Reuters) -The South Carolina Senate on Thursday approved a bill tightening an abortion ban that is blocked by the state's highest court, following two days of fierce debate between anti-abortion Republicans and more moderate lawmakers from both parties. The bill the Senate approved would cut exceptions for rape and incest...
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A proposed ban on all abortions in South Carolina hung in the balance Thursday as Republicans in the South Carolina Senate couldn't agree on whether exceptions for rape or incest should be included in the bill. A final vote was looming in the...
North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court’s ruling continues to guide execution debate
The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years.
Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference
DENVER (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hosting the conference in Colorado Springs. Two judges from the court, Timothy M. Tymkovich and Jerome A. Holmes will have a discussion with Roberts during the conference’s traditional “fireside chat” event, which has featured a current or past Supreme Court justice since its inception in 2004. While...
Exclusive-Georgia probe into Trump examines chaplain's role in election meddling
ATLANTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman didn’t recognize the man who banged on her door. Terrified, she called 911. She had reason to fear. By the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, when she saw the stranger's red sedan parked in her driveway, she had received hundreds of threats from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Two weeks earlier, Trump’s campaign had falsely accused Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of pulling fake ballots from suitcases at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to rig the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.
Abortion debate comes to the State Senate floor
After two days of impassioned special session debate, South Carolina’s abortion law remains largely unchanged despite the state Senate’s conservative majority.
Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision
A Hamilton County judge said he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio. Judge Christian Jenkins said in a Thursday hearing that he would not issue an opinion because the court still has questions about how the case moves forward. “The court would […] The post Judge holds off on Ohio abortion ban decision appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
My Fellow Conservatives Are Turning Against the Death Penalty. It's About Time | Opinion
It's now a matter of when, not if, red states will repeal the death penalty and help transform the justice system.
