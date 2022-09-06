Read full article on original website
Goodfellas Bagel and Deli opens new East Lansing location
Downtown East Lansing has a new bagel and deli restaurant to get excited for
Bobcat Bonnie's to take over second space at old Lansing train station
A restaurant called Bobcat Bonnie's will be moving into the second space at the former Lansing train station.
It’s the Final Season for One of Lansing’s Superior Corn Mazes
20 years of dreams and hard work come to an end. That's what Bestmaze Corn Maze owner Mark Benjamin told me when I spoke with him on the phone regarding the sad news that 2022 will be Bestmaze Corn Maze's final season. You can find them at 3803 Noble Rd. in Williamston for one last hurrah.
Popular Bowling Alleys In Mid Michigan You’ll Love!
Summer of 2022 flew by. Where did the time go? Fall is on our doorsteps and ready to make an entrance. I am still in summer "sports" mode while including fall sports. I am still playing catch outside with my kids with a baseball and now we've included the football. I am not ready to let baseball go yet. The reality is, time outdoors tossing the ball is coming to an end and we will need to find new things to do this fall and winter.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Take a step into a Lansing woman’s homegrown paradise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week in the garden, 6 News Meteorologist Jim Geyer stopped by Carla Iansiti’s home for a tour of her garden. Carla has just about everything you could imagine in her garden, but this year, companion gardening has been big for the “Spartan Tree Hugger.” “So, I have basil, in with […]
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
Lansing Police play practical jokes at MSU job fair
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you found yourself on the fourth floor of Spartan Stadium Wednesday, you may have seen some tomfoolery from Lansing Police. During the MSU In-Person Local Job and Internship Fair, Officer Damon Pulver with the LPD could be seen laying out swag at the East Lansing Police Department booth, among […]
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Nice weather continues, top headlines of the afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our forecast and if the sunshine will continue into the weekend. Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including a rare tropical storm poised to pass over Southern California, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken making an unannounced visit to a children’s hospital in Ukraine, and a childhood staple returning to Netflix. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
lansingcitypulse.com
Greater Lansing theater returns with more than 50 shows
The 2022-‘23 theater season is officially underway in the Capitol region. City Pulse has also reconstituted the Pulsar Awards Committee, and we’re excited to hear from returning reviewers and to introduce new ones to give you their takes on performances throughout Greater Lansing. Want to be a judge or reviewer? Please email me at heywood.reporter@gmail.com.
This Mid-Michigan Corn Maze Supports the Spartans and the Wolverines
Living in the state of Michigan, there are plenty of homes "divided". And if you don't know what that means, you probably aren't into football. And if that's the case, I'll explain it to you. MSU or U of M. The state of Michigan has two major schools when it...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
WILX-TV
Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
Eagle Days kicks off Thursday night
Looking for something to do this weekend? Eagle Days kicks off on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. off of Grange Road.
Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids
A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
WILX-TV
Lansing’s Durant Park closing in on $60,000 fundraising goal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A park in Lansing will soon be able to hold concerts and plays. Durant Park is more than $20,000 away from completing a fundraising goal of $60,000. The money raised will go to a permeant stage in the city park. The donations are being led by...
